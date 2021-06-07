Watch Now: Teens learn defensive driving during program led by former race car driver at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Doug Herbert arrived on the campus of Bristol Motor Speedway and the adjacent Bristol Dragway like it was a homecoming on Sunday.

This is where Herbert won his first race in 1992 at Bristol Dragway and later proved a consistent champion throughout the 1990s in Thunder Valley.

“We’ve won a lot of races here,” Herbert said. “I was the first to go 300 miles an hour here. I had a lot of fun.”

But, on Sunday, there was no race for Herbert, 53, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In 2008, Herbert lost two teenage sons to a high-speed car crash. Soon after, he formed a nonprofit organization called B.R.A.K.E.S.

B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for “Be responsible and keep everyone safe.”

This nonprofit organization brings out cars and sets up tracks, teaching defensive driving.

“We’re teaching these teenagers some lifesaving skills. This type of training that we’re giving is valuable and not available everywhere,” Herbert said.