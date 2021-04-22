Watch Now: Sullivan County purple ribbon event commemorates violent crime victims

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, three women pinned purple ribbons to the clothing of Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, members of his office, local law enforcement detectives and Branch House Family Center staff gathered at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

The women are members of HOPE for Victims, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that aims to support victims of violent crimes and their families.

This week is the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), an annual commemoration led by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime to raise awareness about victims’ rights and services, according to the OVC’s website.

“This is a week and a day that we should think about those that are victims of crime,” Staubus said. “We’re so glad that we have folks like HOPE [for Victims] that are active, that are a face for all the victims in the criminal justice system.”

Joan Berry, one of the organization’s founders, said that the group had been giving out purple ribbons all day, starting in Knoxville. After finishing the Sullivan County event, she said, they were heading to Jonesborough.