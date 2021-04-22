Watch Now: Sullivan County purple ribbon event commemorates violent crime victims

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, three women pinned purple ribbons to the clothing of Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus, members of his office, local law enforcement detectives and Branch House Family Center staff gathered at the Sullivan County Justice Center.
The women are members of HOPE for Victims, a Knoxville-based nonprofit that aims to support victims of violent crimes and their families.
This week is the 40th anniversary of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), an annual commemoration led by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime to raise awareness about victims’ rights and services, according to the OVC’s website.
“This is a week and a day that we should think about those that are victims of crime,” Staubus said. “We’re so glad that we have folks like HOPE [for Victims] that are active, that are a face for all the victims in the criminal justice system.”
Joan Berry, one of the organization’s founders, said that the group had been giving out purple ribbons all day, starting in Knoxville. After finishing the Sullivan County event, she said, they were heading to Jonesborough.
“We’d like to take every opportunity that we can to let the community know that we need to have community awareness and try to make it as safe as possible,” Berry said. “Because ... this could happen to anybody at any time.”
She was talking about the loss of a loved one to violent crime. It happened to Berry and her husband, Mike, in 2004: Their daughter, 21-year-old Johnia Berry, was found dead in the hallway of her apartment in Knoxville after being brutally stabbed by a home intruder. The Bristol native was found in the hallway of her apartment building after pounding on neighbors’ doors for help in the middle of the night.
Berry and her husband founded HOPE for Victims in the wake of their loss. According to its website, the organization advocates for violent crime victims’ rights; offers support for victims’ family members; pushes for laws that support the collection of DNA samples that could identify perpetrators; and raises public awareness about the needs of victims and their families.
“I can tell you from experience that it is really helpful to have a group of family members that know exactly what you’re talking about and how you feel,” Berry said. “Our group tries to support those that need help.”
Staubus said that the group receiving ribbons reflected the role of local criminal justice experts in supporting violent crime victims.
“The role of the district attorney’s office is to prosecute cases, the role of detectives [is] to investigate those cases for victims, and organizations like the Branch House, their role is to provide orders of protection, counseling, sometimes home placement ... food, emergency services, medical exams,” Staubus said.
“So we all have a different role, but the whole idea of what we do is try to help victims,” he added. “Try to lessen the trauma and try to get justice for them.”
But the theme of this year’s commemoration — “Support Victims. Build Trust. Engage Communities.” — also emphasizes the ways that people outside criminal justice circles can support violent crime victims.
Kaylin Render, Sullivan County’s assistant district attorney general, said she regularly educates all sorts of groups about violent crime.
“I’ve done trainings for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, churches, anybody that’s interested in learning. … “ she said. “... and they can take that information and share it with their communities.”
