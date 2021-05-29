Watch Now: Sullivan County jail reports success with new body scanner

“Me and [Ballad Chairman and CEO] Alan Levine got to talking ... and [Ballad] asked us, ‘What do y’all need?’” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at the jail Friday, during a media briefing about the scanner.

He said the scanner was a logical choice, since he and his staff have seen the impacts of smuggling contraband into the jail plenty of times. For one thing, Cassidy said, doing so is a Class C felony that carries a punishment of three to six years in prison.

He said that smuggling can also seriously harm or even kill an inmate if they swallow something dangerous, and it generally makes the jail less safe for everybody.

“I wanted to make sure that we’re keeping these drugs out ... of our jail,” he said. “Once they make it into the facility…[inmates] rob each other, assault each other for food, for money, for these drugs.”

Before the jail got the new scanner, Cassidy said, his team had to call in a private company to X-ray any new inmate suspected of smuggling. The response time typically ran between 30-45 minutes, which Cassidy said could prove fatal for someone who swallowed a dangerous substance such as methamphetamine or heroin. And it wasn’t cheap.

“We’ve spent $18,000 a year just on [that company] to come in here,” Cassidy said.