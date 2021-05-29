Watch Now: Sullivan County jail reports success with new body scanner

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Not long after midnight on May 9, Corp. Samantha Davis noticed something markedly off about a man she was booking into the Sullivan County jail. This wasn’t her first time interacting with him, and he wasn’t his usual self.
“He was intoxicated, for one. He was sweating very profusely,” Davis said Friday at the jail, recalling the incident. “When we asked him if he had anything on him or in him ... that he wasn’t supposed to have, he wouldn’t answer us.”
But it’s hard to give anything other than a straight answer to the jail’s full-body X-ray scanner. Since the device’s installation in late 2020, every new inmate has had to pass through its large, metal frame.
On the scanner’s computer, Davis opened the man’s X-rays from that night and clicked on the filter that revealed his secret. It turned his body into a colorful density map, showing an unusually dark spot in his groin. It was a bag of marijuana, Davis said: A male officer found it upon strip-searching the man.
“The amount of drugs that we have gotten out of the jail since we have gotten the scanner, I can’t even describe — it’s huge,” Davis said.
The scanner is the result of a $250,000 donation the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received from Ballad Health in 2020, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office. Part of that money went toward the scanner’s purchase, said Eric Deaton, Ballad’s chief operating officer; the rest went toward the construction of a special room to house it at the back of the jail.
“Me and [Ballad Chairman and CEO] Alan Levine got to talking ... and [Ballad] asked us, ‘What do y’all need?’” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at the jail Friday, during a media briefing about the scanner.
He said the scanner was a logical choice, since he and his staff have seen the impacts of smuggling contraband into the jail plenty of times. For one thing, Cassidy said, doing so is a Class C felony that carries a punishment of three to six years in prison.
He said that smuggling can also seriously harm or even kill an inmate if they swallow something dangerous, and it generally makes the jail less safe for everybody.
“I wanted to make sure that we’re keeping these drugs out ... of our jail,” he said. “Once they make it into the facility…[inmates] rob each other, assault each other for food, for money, for these drugs.”
Before the jail got the new scanner, Cassidy said, his team had to call in a private company to X-ray any new inmate suspected of smuggling. The response time typically ran between 30-45 minutes, which Cassidy said could prove fatal for someone who swallowed a dangerous substance such as methamphetamine or heroin. And it wasn’t cheap.
“We’ve spent $18,000 a year just on [that company] to come in here,” Cassidy said.
Deaton said the jail used to send inmates to the hospital for X-rays when the private company wasn’t available. And he said that when an inmate overdoses on drugs smuggled into the facility, that person needs hospital care along with extra attention from the sheriff’s department.
“Typically, when ... an inmate comes into [a hospital] and they stay there for maybe several days, we have to have officers there, away from the jail, away from doing their other duties, just to guard the patient,” Deaton said.
“It really benefits us both because we can eliminate people having to come to the hospital,” he added.
The new scanner is about 400 times less powerful than a regular X-ray, Cassidy said, so it doesn’t pose a health risk to incoming inmates.
He said that his team is currently uncovering about one illegally smuggled item a day through the scanner. In the roughly six months of use, they’ve confiscated meth, heroin, other drugs and pills, tobacco — even a necklace, Cassidy said.
“Anything that you can see on the streets, that’s what they’re going to try to get into the jail facility because ... what it costs out on the streets, you can triple that money value inside a jail,” he said.
Cassidy said that just having the scanner as part of the jail booking process has become a deterrent: Upon seeing it, many incoming inmates attempting to smuggle in drugs and other goods have decided to go ahead and tell the jail staff what they’re carrying, he said.
Every officer working the scanner is trained and certified to use it, he said.
Davis, who’s been using it all year, said the experience has been eye-opening.
“Before the scanner, I didn’t even realize how many drugs were coming in,” she said.
“It’s an extra step to the booking process,” she added. “But in the long run, it’s better for the jail, for staff and for inmates, so we can try to make it a safer facility.”
