WATCH NOW: Sullivan County Imagination Library to celebrate 1 millionth donated book Saturday
One In A Million

WATCH NOW: Sullivan County Imagination Library to celebrate 1 millionth donated book Saturday

The Sullivan County Imagination Library launched in 2004, with a shipment of about 350 free children’s books for county children, according to Sandra Little, the nonprofit’s current president. The organization now sends about 6,400 books each month.

And on Saturday, it will hit a big milestone: the 1 millionth donated book.

The recipient, a Kingsport boy named Eli Nekuri, is about to turn 5 years old, the age when children “graduate,” or hit the program’s age limit. He has been receiving free books each month from the program since he was a newborn, Little said.

The Sullivan County Imagination Library is a local partner of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an initiative to send free books to children from birth to age 5 to cultivate kids’ love of reading and imagination. Parton started the program specifically for Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up, in 1995.

Since then, it has grown into a massive early childhood reading program that has mailed more than 150 million free books to children across the U.S. as well as Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Little said the national program provides high-quality, low-cost, age-appropriate books for the kids, along with the software and shipping system, Little said. She added that Eli Nekuri is actually getting not just the 1 millionth book, but book No. 1 million and one. In addition to “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come,” by Nancy Carlson, the boy will receive an author-signed copy of “How Much Is a Million,” by David Schwartz.

Little said it’s “very exciting” to celebrate hitting the 1 million mark for a program she said has touched so many Sullivan County families.

“When the parents get the books, they say, ‘The kids just love the books,’” Little said.

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

