WATCH NOW: Sullivan County Imagination Library to celebrate 1 millionth donated book Saturday

If You Go » When: Saturday, 3 p.m. » Where: 2520 Rivermont Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660 » What: Drive-by celebration, rain or shine » For more information: www.scimaginationlibrary.org/

The Sullivan County Imagination Library launched in 2004, with a shipment of about 350 free children’s books for county children, according to Sandra Little, the nonprofit’s current president. The organization now sends about 6,400 books each month.

And on Saturday, it will hit a big milestone: the 1 millionth donated book.

The recipient, a Kingsport boy named Eli Nekuri, is about to turn 5 years old, the age when children “graduate,” or hit the program’s age limit. He has been receiving free books each month from the program since he was a newborn, Little said.

The Sullivan County Imagination Library is a local partner of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an initiative to send free books to children from birth to age 5 to cultivate kids’ love of reading and imagination. Parton started the program specifically for Sevier County, Tennessee, where she grew up, in 1995.