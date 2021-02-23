WATCH NOW: Sullivan County commissioners ask mayor for more transparency

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I know that it was ... difficult for Hershel to stand up in front of this body and do what he did, but I think that he had reason to do so,” King said. “I think the days of back room deals ... is over with. I just want this whole group to be transparent.”

Venable serves as mayor and chairman of the commission. When he’s leading commission meetings, he’s playing the part of chairman, not mayor. But that evening, he defended his work in both roles, particularly as mayor, and disagreed with some of the points Glover raised.

For example, the figure Glover shared on the distance of the proposed West Ridge access road, Venable said, was one former highway Commissioner Jim Belgeri brought to the County Commission several years ago, when Belgeri was still highway commissioner.

“That figure was from a few years back,” Venable said by phone Monday. “We were actually talking about two different things.”

He said the presentation that Belgeri brought to the school board in December 2020—this time as a private citizen rather than a county official—made it clear the new proposed access road was much shorter than the original.