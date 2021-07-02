Watch Now: Sullivan County assistant district attorney sworn in as new judge

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Family, friends and colleagues packed into a Ralph P. Harr Justice Center courtroom in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday to watch a now former Sullivan County assistant district attorney be sworn in as a judge.
“I am excited to begin work, but I am a little overwhelmed and humbled by the number of people who took time to be here for me today,” said General Sessions Court Judge Teresa Nelson. “It meant more to me than words can express.”
Nelson will serve the remaining time left of former General Sessions Court Judge J. Klyne Lauderback's term following his retirement after 33 years on June 30. His term ends on Aug. 31, 2022.
Nelson, who is the first lawyer in her family, said she plans to run for the seat during the next general election.
Sullivan County Criminal Court Judge James Goodwin swore Nelson in while her father, Bill Wilson, held the Bible.
“For me, it was a way to show them [parents] and honor them for all the sacrifices they made for me over the years,” Nelson said “It was just so important to me that they can both be here, and that he would be willing to do that meant the world to me.”
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, District Attorney General Barry Staubus, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Bristol Tennessee Interim Police Chief Matt Austin were among the more than 50 people who attended.
Nelson sought the judgeship following the announcement of Lauderback’s retirement earlier this year and overwhelmingly won approval from the Sullivan County Commission with 22 of 24 votes in May.
“The County Commission saw fit to put me here, and I am deeply honored and humbled that they would put their faith in me,” she said.
Her first priority, she said, is one of the “biggest challenges” currently facing the criminal justice system: the backlog of cases created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Judge Lauderback has begun that difficult battle,” Nelson said. “I want to continue that, to just deal with the numbers and just make sure that we’re efficiently and fairly handling each case.”
Nelson is a Piney Flats native and graduate of Sullivan East High School. She has served as an assistant district attorney for 22 years.
“My goal is to continue and to do those things that so many others before me have done so well,” Nelson said. “To maintain that level of professionalism, to maintain that level of passion and justice is just of primary importance.”
