WATCH NOW: Spread the Glove campaign warns the winter cold

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Just in time for the winter chill, you can now find free gloves in various places across the downtown district of Bristol, Tennessee.
This winter marks the sixth year for Bristol’s “Spread the Glove” campaign, in which gloves and other winter-related items are tied to trees and lamp-posts along State Street.
Since the program’s inception, 3,300 items have been donated and distributed throughout the community, said Bristol Mayor Mahlon Luttrell at a Monday news conference.
“It’s just a very positive program that everyone really sees the benefit and need from,” Luttrell said. “This can be for anyone who has a need. Ideally, a lot of times we try to reach out to the homeless group. But it can be for anybody who needs an item to keep warm this winter.”
That includes gloves, scarves, blankets and headwear, Luttrell said.
“Especially this time of year, whenever there’s so much cold, there’s a need,” Luttrell said. “There are many needs going on this time of year. But this just shows the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and the community relations department is really one to extend out and make this happen.”
Luttrell noted that the items will be “scattered throughout the city.”
The program has a “zero cost” to the city, Luttrell said. “All of the items were donated. And we actually had a surplus of items that were donated last year.”
Using last year’s items has ensured that the city did not have safety concerns related to COVID-19, said community relations specialist Anne Dunham.
Items in 2019 had been dropped-off at collections bins located at the city’s fire stations and at city hall, Dunham said.
But because of the health concerns of COVID-19, those bins were not used in 2020, Dunham said.
“This year, we’re discouraging people from coming to those city buildings,” Dunham said. “So we’re getting out what we already had collected.”
Instead, the city is now working with churches and a few community organizations that offered to help, Dunham said. “And we’re going to keep those items and just make sure they’re safe.”
Annually, the items are usually distributed at the start of the winter season as the weather turns cold, Luttrell said.
“This is the kickoff,” Luttrell said Monday. “We put a basketful out today.”
More items are slated to be placed in the city as the winter wears on, Luttrell said.
“We’re not really looking for any gratitude or gratification,” Luttrell said. “We just want to extend out a hand to the folks. It’s just helping people.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com } 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!