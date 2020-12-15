WATCH NOW: Spread the Glove campaign warns the winter cold

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Just in time for the winter chill, you can now find free gloves in various places across the downtown district of Bristol, Tennessee.

This winter marks the sixth year for Bristol’s “Spread the Glove” campaign, in which gloves and other winter-related items are tied to trees and lamp-posts along State Street.

Since the program’s inception, 3,300 items have been donated and distributed throughout the community, said Bristol Mayor Mahlon Luttrell at a Monday news conference.

“It’s just a very positive program that everyone really sees the benefit and need from,” Luttrell said. “This can be for anyone who has a need. Ideally, a lot of times we try to reach out to the homeless group. But it can be for anybody who needs an item to keep warm this winter.”

That includes gloves, scarves, blankets and headwear, Luttrell said.

“Especially this time of year, whenever there’s so much cold, there’s a need,” Luttrell said. “There are many needs going on this time of year. But this just shows the city of Bristol, Tennessee, and the community relations department is really one to extend out and make this happen.”

Luttrell noted that the items will be “scattered throughout the city.”