WATCH NOW: Speedway in Lights comes to an end for another year on Saturday

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, powered by TVA, concludes its 24th annual holiday run Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The four-mile trek, which includes driving on the speedway and along Bristol Dragway property, includes dozens of unique displays featuring more than 2 million lights. The drive-through event serves as a primary fundraiser for the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. Christmas Village will also be open with food, craft, gift and souvenir vendors. Visitors can take photos and roast marshmallows.

The attraction is open tonight and Saturday from 6 until 10 p.m.

While Speedway in Lights is ending, the BMS ice rink will remain open for skaters through Jan. 10, according to the speedway. Capacity will be limited and cleaning will occur between sessions due to the pandemic. Guests must reserve and buy tickets through the track’s online reservation system before arriving. Masks are required and social distancing is expected.

For more information visit www.bristolmotorspeedway.com.