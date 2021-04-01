Watch Now: Rhythm & Roots is 'full steam ahead'

With Wednesday’s full lineup reveal, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers say they’re working “full steam ahead” to bring the festival back to downtown this fall.

The 20th anniversary festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but based on this spring’s ever-increasing vaccination rates, eased restrictions and other positive indicators, the Birthplace of Country Music plans to host about 100 bands and large crowds Sept. 10-12, Executive Director Leah Ross said Wednesday.

“I think it has to be full steam ahead. We have to be planning for our food vendors. We have to be planning for all that we need for a beverage garden, for fencing, for security. We can’t wait until July and think it’s going to be good. We’re planning all those things in preparation for the festival,” Ross said.

A cloud of uncertainty hung over last year’s events before organizers finally pulled the plug in early July.

“Last July, we knew there was no way, even if things started to improve, there was no way we could move forward with the festival. There were way too many unknowns,” she said.

They will continue monitoring health metrics, follow sometimes differing guidance from the states of Tennessee and Virginia and implement whatever precautions are needed.