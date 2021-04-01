Watch Now: Rhythm & Roots is 'full steam ahead'

With Wednesday’s full lineup reveal, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers say they’re working “full steam ahead” to bring the festival back to downtown this fall.
The 20th anniversary festival was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but based on this spring’s ever-increasing vaccination rates, eased restrictions and other positive indicators, the Birthplace of Country Music plans to host about 100 bands and large crowds Sept. 10-12, Executive Director Leah Ross said Wednesday.
“I think it has to be full steam ahead. We have to be planning for our food vendors. We have to be planning for all that we need for a beverage garden, for fencing, for security. We can’t wait until July and think it’s going to be good. We’re planning all those things in preparation for the festival,” Ross said.
A cloud of uncertainty hung over last year’s events before organizers finally pulled the plug in early July.
“Last July, we knew there was no way, even if things started to improve, there was no way we could move forward with the festival. There were way too many unknowns,” she said.
They will continue monitoring health metrics, follow sometimes differing guidance from the states of Tennessee and Virginia and implement whatever precautions are needed.
“There are things we don’t know. I don’t know if we’ll be able to have artist meet-and-greets. Where you saw artists everywhere at our festival, I don’t know if you’ll see that. We’ve got five months,” Ross said. “We’re hopeful we’ll be able to do some stuff with the artists, but right now they’re protective of themselves because they have to be very careful so they can go from one place to the next.”
Many musicians aren’t touring yet due to the pandemic and live performances are scattered.
However, outdoor mega music festival Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee, also unveiled its lineup for Labor Day weekend on Wednesday.
Ross said festival organizers remain “methodical” in their planning
“We’re very optimistic that we’re going to be OK. I think you’ll still see people with masks on. We’re working on what kinds of precautions we need to take from an increase in cleaning to portable restrooms to packaged beverages,” she said.
Organizers have also extended the deadline for craft and food vendors to apply until April 30.
Rhythm & Roots previously announced its headlining acts, including Tanya Tucker, Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Blackberry Smoke, Yola, The SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent and Hayes Carll.
Among the acts revealed Wednesday were Dr. Dog, The Steel Woods, Son Little, the Lonesome River Band, Ian Noe, Charley Crockett, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Jim Lauderdale, Folk Soul Revival, American Aquarium, Town Mountain, Scythian and Amythyst Khia, a familiar face on Rhythm & Roots stages who is now earning international recognition.
Khia, a Johnson City native who went through the East Tennessee State University bluegrass and country music program, was nominated for a Grammy Award. Her new video “Black Myself” debuted to rave reviews in Rolling Stone magazine and was recently played on the Viacom CBS billboard in Times Square.
Ross said she’s proud of all Khia has accomplished in a short time.
“She was an intern for us when we were writing the story for the museum. I feel like we watched her grow — to go from a shy artist to go on to where she is today. She’s been very smart and methodical and remained true to herself. That’s put her on the radar of a lot of people. To think she performed in Theatre Bristol and now she was on Times Square and will be on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’” Ross said.
Organizers also look forward to bringing crowds back downtown, she said.
“As much as I worried about us [BCM] financially through all of this, I worried about our downtown businesses because they are the lifeblood of our downtown — not just during the festival, but throughout the whole year,” Ross said. “It’s exciting to drive down State Street and see more and more people in our downtown. I feel like our festival gives our downtown businesses a shot in the arm that helps them; but it’s just as important for people to come visit them throughout the year.”
Weekend passes to the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival are on sale now for $100 plus tax and fees, with a simple payment plan that gives guests the option of purchasing in monthly installments.
