Watch Now: Restored Carriage House part of Abingdon homes tour

If You Go

» The Historic Tour of Homes takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31

» Tickets are $20 each. To purchase tickets online, visit www.vahighlandsfestival.org.

» Tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the event at Shady Business, 262 Bradley St. Tickets purchased online can be picked up at these locations on the day of the event.

» Only cash and checks are accepted.

» For a list of historic homes on the tour, visit www.vahighlandsfestival.org.