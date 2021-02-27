Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — At 3:30 p.m. Friday, in the parking lot of a Shell gas station just off of Interstate 81, sixth-grader Viera Machuga and her sister, second-grader Enora, sat in the trunk of their parents’ black SUV with a trio of wriggling, spotted, floppy-eared puppies.
The girls’ father, Zachary, sat in the driver’s seat while their mother, Susan, stood under the popped trunk door to stay out of the cold rain.
A few weeks ago, Susan Machuga said, the Kingsport family had seen a Facebook post from the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County about a bunch of puppies that needed a foster home.
Now, Viera and Enora were soaking up their last opportunity to cuddle with Rhodes, Babylon and Taj Mahal, as the puppies were called. An 18-wheeler would arrive any minute to pick up the trio, along with 21 other dogs and puppies.
Their destination? Connecticut, where an organization named Fetching Hearts Rescue had found permanent homes for all of them.
Fetching Hearts is one of about 10 pet rescue groups that help find permanent homes for the many dogs, cats and other animals county residents find and bring to the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County.
Cindy Holmes, who directs the shelter, said that its work with those groups has only intensified during the pandemic, as safety concerns have made in-person visits to shelters harder.
Holmes said those rescue groups — along with help from community members like the Machugas and a number of logistical changes the shelter has made since last March — have allowed it to maintain its no-kill policy throughout the upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve really had to find a way to reinvent [our work] in the pandemic,” Holmes said. “From an operational standpoint, we’ve just figured out how to make it work, [and] we’re back to full swing at this point in time.”
In March 2020, when COVID-19 first reached the region, Holmes had been working as the shelter’s new director for less than a year. (She took the helm in July 2019.) She said she had her team kick into high gear to quickly find foster homes for as many animals in the shelter as possible to get the numbers down. At one point, every cat, dog and other animal in their care was in a foster home rather than the facility.
“In the chance that any one of our team members developed COVID, and we had to shut the shelter down, we wanted to make sure that all animals were safe,” Holmes said. “That’s something we focused really heavily on.”
Meanwhile, she said, the facility switched to emergency intakes only and adoptions by appointments rather than walk-in visits. The staff began wearing masks and other personal protective equipment and following other safety protocols.
“We bathe in [hand] sanitizer here at the shelter,” Holmes said with a laugh.
They also ramped up their Facebook activity to reconnect lost pets with their owners and find adopters for those in need of homes, she said.
“Our dogs are flying out of here because of [Facebook posts],” she said.
Karen Fox, the shelter’s outreach coordinator, said its work with rescue organizations like Fetching Hearts had increased “tenfold” during the pandemic. Most of them are in the Northeast, she said, but not all of them.
“We have found rescues that we work with from here ... to Texas. We did send a dog to Montana,” she said. “We’ve actually had animals go all over the country.”
Cats have proven more of a challenge to move efficiently from the shelter to foster and forever homes, Holmes said. For one thing, she said, it’s become clear to her team that quite a few people are willing to adopt dogs without meeting them in advance. That’s generally not true for cats.
“People [interested in cats] want to see the cats you have and meet the cat [they’re thinking of adopting] first and see the personality, and then do the application,” she said.
Sullivan County also has a large number of what Holmes calls “community cats” — free-roaming felines that live outdoors, don’t have owners and range from friendly to skittish to full-on feral. They reproduce — a lot — if they aren’t spayed or neutered, and those services have significantly slowed due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and safety concerns, the director said.
Holmes’ team has relied on socially distanced appointments and occasional collaborations with a local PetSmart to find homes for the cats. To get them spayed and neutered, she said her team has taken the cats as far away as Knoxville, depending on which clinics have openings and when.
The shelter is also in the middle of building an in-house spay and neuter clinic that Holmes said the group had already been fundraising for before the pandemic hit. She said the shelter had been able to keep the price of the new clinic to below $20,000, and once it’s built, the cost will be the same as it would be to have the shelter’s animals spayed and neutered elsewhere.
Holmes said that all of that work has allowed the county animal shelter not just to maintain its no-kill policy over the past year, but to actually speed up its shelter-to-adoption pipeline. The average animal stay at the shelter is now just under two weeks, she said.
“That was a huge improvement,” she said. “The pandemic just kind of accelerated that.”
After a trailer truck labeled “Mighty Mutt Shipping” pulled onto the side road by the parking lot and parked, the drivers lowered a ramp to the container, which was noisy with the barking of the dogs already in some of the kennels inside.
Viera, Enora and Susan Machuga, all wearing face masks, carried the puppies up the ramp and handed them one by one to a driver, who carried them down the stacks of kennels and slipped them inside empty ones.