Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes

Holmes’ team has relied on socially distanced appointments and occasional collaborations with a local PetSmart to find homes for the cats. To get them spayed and neutered, she said her team has taken the cats as far away as Knoxville, depending on which clinics have openings and when.

The shelter is also in the middle of building an in-house spay and neuter clinic that Holmes said the group had already been fundraising for before the pandemic hit. She said the shelter had been able to keep the price of the new clinic to below $20,000, and once it’s built, the cost will be the same as it would be to have the shelter’s animals spayed and neutered elsewhere.

Holmes said that all of that work has allowed the county animal shelter not just to maintain its no-kill policy over the past year, but to actually speed up its shelter-to-adoption pipeline. The average animal stay at the shelter is now just under two weeks, she said.

“That was a huge improvement,” she said. “The pandemic just kind of accelerated that.”

After a trailer truck labeled “Mighty Mutt Shipping” pulled onto the side road by the parking lot and parked, the drivers lowered a ramp to the container, which was noisy with the barking of the dogs already in some of the kennels inside.