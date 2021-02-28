Watch Now: Renovation/expansion at critical juncture for Washington County Courthouse

What will rise in its place is not yet known.

“I don’t think we can go as much as four stories,” Pennington said. “What we’re looking at is three stories basically. And I think that will gain what we have to have for the amount of space we need for the courthouse.”

Owned by the county since the mid-1900s, the Elliott Building is a structure for offices and is connected to the main courthouse building. It was originally a store on Main Street and was, in more recent years, used for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the commonwealth’s attorney.

Taking down the circa-1949 building is not exactly drawing tears from anybody. Both historians and county officials say the structure does not fit the historic look of the town.

“It’s removing an inappropriate, new construction in the historic district,” White said.

Still, county officials have not yet gained permission from the Historic Preservation Review Board (HPRB) to rip down the building — namely because they have not yet presented illustrations of what’s to take the building’s place.