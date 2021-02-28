Watch Now: Renovation/expansion at critical juncture for Washington County Courthouse

ABINGDON, Va. — It’s finally getting to be crunch time on Courthouse Hill in Abingdon.
More than 15 months ago, voters decided to keep the Washington County Courthouse where a courthouse has stood since the 1700s — on Main Street at the center of Abingdon — rather than move operations to a former Kmart building in a strip shopping center just off Interstate 81.
Yet there’s been no construction or visible progress on Courthouse Hill as the Washington County Courthouse remains in “terrible, terrible shape,” as Washington County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Randy Pennington puts it.
Action is needed, Pennington said.
“We’ve looked at everything known to man,” he said. “We ran out of space, basically. We had to go from remodeling the courthouse to go and find more room.”
The state Supreme Court guidelines say the courthouse needs to be more than 82,000 square feet — significantly more than the current space of about 55,000 square feet, according to County Administrator Jason Berry.
“The court basically has told us that this is what we have to do,” Pennington said. “We’re listening to the court and we’re trying to come up with what best suits that court.”
The Courthouse Committee is currently weighing options from two firms — BurWil Construction and J.A. Street — to determine which has the best plan and price to suit the needs of the courthouse for the coming decades, Berry said.
The courthouse has security issues, especially at entrances, according to Berry.
Also, multiple floors are “not in sync with other floors,” said Berry. “It has accessibility issues. The plan is to align all the floors and renovate the courthouse, but also building new square footage on what we call the Elliott Building.”
Elliott Building
What’s at stake is what the walls will look like on Main Street at the present site of what’s called the Elliott Building, which stands on the south side of the courthouse structure.
“It’s a very promising project,” said Betsy White, vice chairwoman of the of Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board.
The Washington County Board of Supervisors has hired Taff and Frye Co. to tear down the two-story structure as soon as county officials receive a certificate of appropriateness from the review board.
What will rise in its place is not yet known.
“I don’t think we can go as much as four stories,” Pennington said. “What we’re looking at is three stories basically. And I think that will gain what we have to have for the amount of space we need for the courthouse.”
Owned by the county since the mid-1900s, the Elliott Building is a structure for offices and is connected to the main courthouse building. It was originally a store on Main Street and was, in more recent years, used for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and the commonwealth’s attorney.
Taking down the circa-1949 building is not exactly drawing tears from anybody. Both historians and county officials say the structure does not fit the historic look of the town.
“It’s removing an inappropriate, new construction in the historic district,” White said.
Still, county officials have not yet gained permission from the Historic Preservation Review Board (HPRB) to rip down the building — namely because they have not yet presented illustrations of what’s to take the building’s place.
County officials are slated to return to the board March 3, first seeking permission to tear down the building and then approval for the construction, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball.
No to Kmart building
County officials launched a campaign to convince voters to approve moving the courthouse to the former Kmart building, but in a November 2019 referendum, voters turned down the proposal by a 2-to-1 margin, with 12,080 voting against the move and 5,271 voting in favor.
Today, Ball still thinks that might have been a good solution.
“For me, the deal of the courthouse being moved to Kmart was we could have gone in there and had plenty of extra space for growth and plenty of parking,” Ball said.
Today, too, that Kmart building remains for sale and is awaiting adaptive reuse, said Stephen Spangler, vice president of real estate and site development for K-VA-T Food Stores.
Two attorneys — Byrum Geisler and Emmitt Yeary — stood at the forefront of the 2019 courthouse controversy, each making arguments against the move.
Long after voters made a decision, both attorneys are still in the thick of the courthouse story.
Geisler, 57, is a member of the county’s Courthouse Committee, representing the Washington County Bar Association. He is also the chairman of the HPRB, now charged with approving the final plans for what’s to be built on Courthouse Hill.
The HPRB turned down the county’s request to demolish the Elliott Building at a meeting in February.
“Our guidelines say that before we allow you to demolish a building, we need to see what’s going back there,” Geisler explained.
“We couldn’t initially approve demolition, but we asked to see preliminary plans as to what’s going to be built there,” he added.
“We don’t feel like the Elliott Building is a contributing structure in the historic district so we don’t have a concern about it being demolished,” Geisler said. “But our concern is what is going back in its place is going to be done correctly and is consistent with the Department of Interior’s guidelines for adding a building to a historic building.”
The town’s Old and Historic District is a series of streets and blocks at the center of Abingdon. The HPRB governs projects, updates and renovations to historic structures. Making changes or demolishing structures requires a certificate of appropriateness.
Yeary, 79, owns a home next door to the Elliott Building at East Main Street. He’s concerned, at present, with what could happen when the Elliott Building comes tumbling down.
That’s why Yeary persuaded the county to spend more than $2,600 on an upcoming engineering study of demolition plans.
“I think the structures beside any structure that’s being demolished, the person should be concerned about what it might do to the adjoining structures,” Yeary said.
“I suggested before they did that to get someone in there with wrecking balls and cranes and bulldozers and study from a structural engineer. Find out what would be the best method of demolishing without damaging the adjoining structures. In this case, it would be the house I own as well as the courthouse.”
Too little space
Soon after the 2019 vote, county officials alleviated some space problems by moving the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to a former health department building on nearby Valley Street.
“That was kind of like our first move, really, post-referendum,” Berry said. “That was our first move to free up space.”
For $545,000, the county bought that building, which totals 6,391 square feet and has 18 parking spaces, according to Berry.
Ball said, “The health department building was in fairly good condition — as far as security and office space.”
Moving these offices helped with space problems inside the courthouse, Berry said.
“We can renovate that space that’s vacant right now,” he said. “It allows some swing space in the existing building.”
Now, according to Berry, the courthouse has 66 parking spaces — not counting the 18 at the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Yet it will likely lose another 12 spaces when the Elliott Building is demolished and a new structure is built on the site as well as the parking area behind the building on Plumb Alley, Berry said.
“My main concern, at the end of the day, is parking,” Pennington said. “No matter what we do there, we’re still going to have a parking problem.”
Getting along
Berry pledges to work with town officials on parking issues and reconstruction of the courthouse.
Such sentiment was also shared by members of the Board of Supervisors at the Feb. 23 meeting, when several members said they wanted the process to be “transparent” to the public and town officials.
For weeks in 2019, tensions ran high in Abingdon between town and county officials as county leaders campaigned for the courthouse to move to Kmart while the Abingdon Town Council voted against the move, saying the courthouse must remain in the town’s Old and Historic District.
The election caused a rift — for a while.
“It happened. We’ve moved on,” said Abingdon Town Manager Jimmy Morani. “I think both sides have moved on and we’re just going to try to work with the county and make it a successful project.”
Abingdon Mayor Derek Webb promised progress between town and county officials.
“Dwayne Ball has been very proactive in calling me,” Webb said. “We have a very good relationship working together. And we’ve got a lot of mutual respect for one another. And I don’t see any kind of negativity at all.”
In 2020, after Webb made an in-person financial request, the Washington County Board of Supervisors made a move toward easing any lingering tensions by offering what Supervisor Mike Rush noted was an olive branch — a $100,000 contribution to the town for its construction of the long-awaited Abingdon Sports Complex.
“I think it was kind of a goodwill gesture,” Webb said.
In turn, Rush said, “I was interested in having the goodwill between the two groups. We cannot forget the towns are in the county. They’re not adversaries. They’re our partners.”
Construction future
Working together on the project has been a vow by both town and county officials.
Still, progress has been slower than Ball would have liked.
“COVID killed us,” Ball said. “We’ve only had like three or four Courthouse Committee meetings last year. That kind of hurt it, too.”
In recent months, a consulting firm called Skanska has been hired to oversee the project while county officials weigh bond options to obtain as much as $19 million for the project, Berry said.
With final plans still to be decided, it could be as long as two years — or more — until the courthouse project is completed, Berry estimated.
Pennington said county officials want to make the courthouse “the best piece of property we possibly can. It will be a brick structure. And that facade itself, I think, everyone will be real happy.”
