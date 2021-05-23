Watch Now: Registrar's office changing thousands of addresses for new 911 system

“The GIS coordinator is going to furnish us with a list that has both the old and new addresses, so if a voter gave the old address and we’ve already changed it, we’ll be able to cross-reference. If they give the new address and it’s not changed in our system, we’ll be able to cross-reference and it won’t prevent them from voting. It may take a minute longer, but I don’t expect it to slow us down,” she said.

Additionally, two of the city’s four voting locations will have a new address, meaning every voter in those precincts must be notified — and it can’t be the same letter as their residential address change.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think we’ll have at least 7,000 address changes and we’ll have to notify every voter living in that precinct,” Limburg said.

Her office brought on an additional employee to help with the changes and the process requires them to be “meticulous” so as not to knock someone off the voter rolls.

So far, they’ve found only one voter assigned to the wrong precinct and just a couple of “minor” issues with new addresses.

Some voters have sent change of address forms to update their records but that isn’t required.