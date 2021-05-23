Watch Now: Registrar's office changing thousands of addresses for new 911 system

BRISTOL, Va. — More than 7,000 Bristol, Virginia residents are changing their addresses to conform to new emergency digital 911 technology, which is forcing city election officials to make corresponding changes to the city’s voter rolls.
The process began in early April, soon after the city began sending out address change notices to about 7,600 residents, including about 150 new street names, General Registrar Penny Limburg said last Wednesday. The city has more than 11,800 registered voters.
“We’ve mailed out a little over 3,000 address changes and we decided to hold up until after the June [Democratic] primary election to give time for the post office and city notifications to sort itself out. We’ll resume making those updates as soon as the election is over,” Limburg said. “When the city notifies the person, then we can send our notice. We realized some of our notices were actually reaching residents before the city had notified them. That was confusing people because they would think we had them at the wrong address.”
The Department of Elections was unable to integrate the city’s new address data into its records, forcing them to make the changes manually, GIS Coordinator Kelly Miller said.
For the June 8 primary, Limburg said voters can provide either their new or old address, as records won’t be finalized.
“The GIS coordinator is going to furnish us with a list that has both the old and new addresses, so if a voter gave the old address and we’ve already changed it, we’ll be able to cross-reference. If they give the new address and it’s not changed in our system, we’ll be able to cross-reference and it won’t prevent them from voting. It may take a minute longer, but I don’t expect it to slow us down,” she said.
Additionally, two of the city’s four voting locations will have a new address, meaning every voter in those precincts must be notified — and it can’t be the same letter as their residential address change.
“I think we’ll have at least 7,000 address changes and we’ll have to notify every voter living in that precinct,” Limburg said.
Her office brought on an additional employee to help with the changes and the process requires them to be “meticulous” so as not to knock someone off the voter rolls.
So far, they’ve found only one voter assigned to the wrong precinct and just a couple of “minor” issues with new addresses.
Some voters have sent change of address forms to update their records but that isn’t required.
“We’re telling people they are welcome to send an address change but we will make those changes. It will just take us a little bit of time,” she said.
Limburg is relieved these changes weren’t required for last year’s November presidential election, which included the casino referendum, record turnout and marked the first time Virginia conducted early voting — which began in September.
Limburg expects a transition period until mail carriers learn the new addresses and all the records are revised.
“It’s already impacted us because we’re getting a lot of return mail,” she said.
They hope to complete all of the changes this summer, well before the general election and corresponding early voting.
“My goal is to get this done as soon as possible,” she said. “My hope is we get everyone updated by mid-July.”
