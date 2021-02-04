 Skip to main content
Watch now: Public's help sought in Kingsport animal cruelty case
Watch now: Public's help sought in Kingsport animal cruelty case

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals responsible for severely injuring a dog outside of a church in Kingsport.

Video captured by surveillance cameras at Gospel Mission Church, which is located along Lone Star Road, shows what appears to be a white four-door sedan dragging a dog through the parking lot. The incident occurred on January 28. Church members found the dog the next evening and transported it to a local veterinarian for treatment.

At least two people were in the car at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about this incident is asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

