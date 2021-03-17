Watch Now: Orlando boy honors fallen first responders at speedway run

Cartledge said his aim is to run a mile for every first responder killed in duty. Just this year, he said, he’s done close to 80 runs in their honor, most of them in Orlando. But he said he also travels regularly with his family around the country to do the runs like the one at BMS, his first Tennessee event.

“He’s so fast!” a woman in the crowd at the parking lot murmured at around 6:15: Cartledge’s tiny figure, still carrying the huge flag, appeared at the top of a driveway leading back down to their starting point.

His cheeks now flushed, Cartledge soon appeared on the “It’s Bristol, Baby” stage in the parking lot surrounded by a group of 14 Tennesseans. All had lost family members who were first responders.

After some law enforcement officials folded the flag he carried into a neat triangle, Cartledge pressed it to his chest and handed it to Audie Hinkle, who was standing onstage with his family.

Hinkle, 45, lost his father, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle, just over two years ago, when the latter was fatally shot while on duty. Cartledge first dedicated a run in Sgt. Hinkle’s honor in Orlando not long after the tragedy.

“It’s amazing,” Audie Hinkle said after the ceremony, turning the flag over and over in his hands. “During all that stuff that happened ... I saw it on the news that he was running. It was just amazing ... that a kid that far away would honor my dad.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.