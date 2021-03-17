Watch Now: Orlando boy honors fallen first responders at speedway run

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Race cars weren’t the only source of noise at Bristol Motor Speedway Tuesday evening.
At 6 p.m., the music of two bagpipes filled the parking lot at the north entrance as a huge line of deputies, police officers and other first responders — some on foot, some in their vehicles and several on bikes — waited to move.
At the head of the procession was a slender boy in a T-shirt and track pants, resting a massive “Thin Blue Line” flag — the emblem often used to show pride and appreciation for law enforcement workers — on one shoulder.
He gave the group of law enforcement officers clustered behind him a thumbs-up, then ran toward the highway with the flag streaming behind him, kicking the procession into motion. Police cars, ambulances and fire trucks blasted their sirens and flashed their lights as they rolled by.
The boy, 12-year-old Orlando, Florida, resident Zechariah Cartledge, is the founder of Running 4 Heroes, a nonprofit that aims to honor and raise money on behalf of first responders who have died in service, through running — lots of running. The milelong loop that Cartledge led around the edge of the speedway was close to his 80th such event this year, he said.
Cartledge said he started the runs about two years ago because it made sense: At age 9, he’d already become an enthusiastic 5K runner and participated in a run for first responders killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that made him want to honor more of them, he said.
Cartledge said his aim is to run a mile for every first responder killed in duty. Just this year, he said, he’s done close to 80 runs in their honor, most of them in Orlando. But he said he also travels regularly with his family around the country to do the runs like the one at BMS, his first Tennessee event.
“He’s so fast!” a woman in the crowd at the parking lot murmured at around 6:15: Cartledge’s tiny figure, still carrying the huge flag, appeared at the top of a driveway leading back down to their starting point.
His cheeks now flushed, Cartledge soon appeared on the “It’s Bristol, Baby” stage in the parking lot surrounded by a group of 14 Tennesseans. All had lost family members who were first responders.
After some law enforcement officials folded the flag he carried into a neat triangle, Cartledge pressed it to his chest and handed it to Audie Hinkle, who was standing onstage with his family.
Hinkle, 45, lost his father, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle, just over two years ago, when the latter was fatally shot while on duty. Cartledge first dedicated a run in Sgt. Hinkle’s honor in Orlando not long after the tragedy.
“It’s amazing,” Audie Hinkle said after the ceremony, turning the flag over and over in his hands. “During all that stuff that happened ... I saw it on the news that he was running. It was just amazing ... that a kid that far away would honor my dad.”
