Related to this story

Most Popular

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia
Latest Headlines

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

A more contagious — and possibly more dangerous — strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in several Southwest Virginia residents, and none has traveled recently, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.