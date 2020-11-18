WATCH NOW: ‘Official’ Moonshine: BMS partners with distillery in corn whiskey brand

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Following a historic season, Bristol Motor Speedway is returning to the roots of stock car racing in more ways than one.
During a Tuesday afternoon news conference, officials from Sugarlands Distilling Co. and BMS announced a multiyear partnership that designates the Gatlinburg, Tennessee-based company as the “Official Moonshine of Bristol Motor Speedway.”
“Stock car racing and moonshine go hand-in-hand, so I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our roots and kick off our 60th anniversary season in 2021 than by introducing a special limited-edition corn whiskey with Sugarlands Distilling Co.,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of BMS.
Over a four-month span in 2020, BMS hosted the first All-Star Race and Playoff event at the track, along with the largest public gathering in the United States at the time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
“I’m proud of our team,” Caldwell said. “When things were challenging, Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR knew they could turn to Bristol. They asked us if we could take on more, and they knew we could answer the bell.”
Speedway Motorsports is the parent company of BMS.
In another nod to the roots of the sport, BMS will be converted to a dirt track for the March 28 Food City-sponsored event. The last NASCAR Cup event held on dirt was in 1970.
“And we’ve had a tremendous response from fans,” Caldwell said.
He added that the first phase of the concrete-to-dirt conversion at BMS will take place after the conclusion of The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights program at BMS and Bristol Dragway on Jan. 2.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” Caldwell said. “Our engineers are hard at work meeting with a lot of folks that are experts in this field to make sure we do things in the right manner.”
Details on the March 28 race weekend at BMS could come later this weekend when NASCAR reveals the 2021 schedule for the Truck series. It’s expected that the Trucks will replace the Xfinity race, which was recently taken off the BMS schedule for March.
Meanwhile, fans of open-wheel racing have been buzzing about the possibility of a Word of Outlaws event at BMS. Bristol hosted the World of Outlaws and dirt late models in 2000-01.
Openings remain on the 2021 World of Outlaws schedule, and Caldwell did not discount the idea.
“We’re having lots of discussions,” Caldwell said. “Putting dirt down on the track is a huge opportunity, and I think it’s natural for us to see how else we are going to showcase this venue.”
Caldwell said he’s also open to hosting regional dirt racing programs. There are two popular dirt tracks in the region with Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.
“We want to be able to put on some events that have local favor and provide an opportunity for local dirt racers to come and enjoy Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said.
NASCAR has made no decision regarding the format and structure of the March 28 Cup race weekend at BMS.
Several members of the BMS staff, including Caldwell, have attended events at dirt tracks where they sought feedback from fans and racers.
“This is a great opportunity to put dirt racers on a stage that will expose the sport to a larger audience,” Caldwell said. “I think the fans in the dirt racing world are excited about that and they are looking to see what this event can do for other forms of dirt racing.”
As for the NASCAR Cup competitors, Caldwell said the level of excitement is mixed.
“You know racers. Some are for it and some aren’t, but fans are excited and that’s what’s important,” Caldwell said.
“Who knows when we are going to do this again, so we want to make sure we take advantage while the dirt is down. To do something that’s not been done in over 50 years is going to be really special, and we’re proud to be able do it with Sugarlands.”
Due to the far-reaching impact of COVID-19, NASCAR teams and tracks have been forced to streamline their budgets and schedules.
That’s one reason why Caldwell was so proud to announce the latest move for BMS.
“We’ve got a great team here that during these challenging times just doubled their efforts, and that’s what they’ve done here,” Caldwell said. “Sugarlands is an exciting brand and company that’s looking to expand, and they looked down the street for a very authentic fit.”
As part of the multi-tiered partnership between BMS and Sugarlands, there will be race day activations at both the North and South entrances of the track and at designated locations. Options will include visits to the Sugarlands Shine 360 Bar and Sugarlands Shine Rooftop Bar.
Sugarlands Distilling Co. is a craft-distillery producing award-winning moonshine, rum, cream liqueurs and rye whiskey. According to a company statement, nearly 1 million people visit Sugarlands’ downtown Gatlinburg distillery annually.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
