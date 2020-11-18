WATCH NOW: ‘Official’ Moonshine: BMS partners with distillery in corn whiskey brand

“We want to be able to put on some events that have local favor and provide an opportunity for local dirt racers to come and enjoy Bristol Motor Speedway,” Caldwell said.

NASCAR has made no decision regarding the format and structure of the March 28 Cup race weekend at BMS.

Several members of the BMS staff, including Caldwell, have attended events at dirt tracks where they sought feedback from fans and racers.

“This is a great opportunity to put dirt racers on a stage that will expose the sport to a larger audience,” Caldwell said. “I think the fans in the dirt racing world are excited about that and they are looking to see what this event can do for other forms of dirt racing.”

As for the NASCAR Cup competitors, Caldwell said the level of excitement is mixed.

“You know racers. Some are for it and some aren’t, but fans are excited and that’s what’s important,” Caldwell said.

“Who knows when we are going to do this again, so we want to make sure we take advantage while the dirt is down. To do something that’s not been done in over 50 years is going to be really special, and we’re proud to be able do it with Sugarlands.”