Watch Now: Officer is only current female investigator with Abingdon police

“I remember when Yancey first began an internship with us,” said the chief. “She was eager to learn and do as much as she could to experience the different areas of law enforcement. We were extremely excited when she later applied with our agency. Her career in patrol has been filled with that same eagerness and hardworking attitude that she displayed during her internship.

“She is always quick to take on extra duties, such was instructing at the police academy, assisting with the implementation of our body camera system, and training new officers in the field.”

No regrets

Despite the mental, physical, and emotional toll of the job, Wilmoth said she has never regretted her career choice.

The young trailblazer believes she may be the only member among her ancestors to enter the world of law enforcement.

“I haven’t been able to find any of my ancestors who were officers. I feel like a pioneer. During the first day of police academy, I remember looking around and seeing only three women in the class of about 35 students. I remember thinking that this career I’ve chosen may be a challenge. But, I knew I was up for it.

“Turns out, I was the only woman who graduated from that class.”