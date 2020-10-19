Watch Now: Officer is only current female investigator with Abingdon police

ABINGDON, Va. — A police officer is breaking gender barriers as the only current female investigator serving with the Abingdon Police Department.
Yancey Wilmoth, 29, was selected as an interim investigator in July, six years after joining the police force as a patrol officer in town. The position became available when Chris Jennings was moved to interim investigations lieutenant.
“My office used to be a police cruiser. Now, I actually have my own desk,” said Wilmoth with a smile.
As a general investigator, Wilmoth handles all types of crimes — juvenile, felony and domestic relations, gathering facts and collecting evidence of possible crimes throughout the more than eight square miles in the town limits.
“I got called out not too long ago for a fight that turned into a stabbing. I had to conduct interviews, arrest some people and charge them. But, a lot of times, it’s something that’s already occurred. A responding officer collects information and makes a report on the case which an investigator then assists with or takes over.”
Before being assigned to the investigation position, Wilmoth made her presence known in the community as a patrol officer, responding to calls for service.
“Yancey is a spectacular officer, and we are extremely fortunate to have her working at the Abingdon Police Department,” said Jon Holbrook, chief of police. “She works hard for our community and deserves recognition.
“I remember when Yancey first began an internship with us,” said the chief. “She was eager to learn and do as much as she could to experience the different areas of law enforcement. We were extremely excited when she later applied with our agency. Her career in patrol has been filled with that same eagerness and hardworking attitude that she displayed during her internship.
“She is always quick to take on extra duties, such was instructing at the police academy, assisting with the implementation of our body camera system, and training new officers in the field.”
No regrets
Despite the mental, physical, and emotional toll of the job, Wilmoth said she has never regretted her career choice.
The young trailblazer believes she may be the only member among her ancestors to enter the world of law enforcement.
“I haven’t been able to find any of my ancestors who were officers. I feel like a pioneer. During the first day of police academy, I remember looking around and seeing only three women in the class of about 35 students. I remember thinking that this career I’ve chosen may be a challenge. But, I knew I was up for it.
“Turns out, I was the only woman who graduated from that class.”
One of the first things Wilmoth learned during her year-long training as a patrol officer was that no day on the police force is ordinary.
“My job as a police officer was so interesting to me because we wear so many hats. One day, you might help someone walk across the street, a couple of hours later you’re pulling someone from a wreck or arresting someone with felony warrants.
“We’re trained to help the public in so many different ways, and right now with so many police protests happening throughout the country, it’s important for people to understand that we’re here to help,” Wilmoth said.
“This job is all about community relations and giving people your respect. We’re here to listen to the concerns people have. I want to serve and inspire and make an impact on the community. It can be challenging if people aren’t receptive to our assistance, but no matter what, we’re going to be there if they need us.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on many of the events the patrol officers normally would cover — parades and Thursday Music Jams.
“That’s one of the best ways for us to get to know the community,” she said.
A male-dominated career
Throughout the years, police careers have historically been male dominated. Women in blue have recently increased in numbers, but female officers still remain inadequately represented in law enforcement.
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, women account for less than 15 percent of local police officers and only about three percent of local police chiefs.
Wilmoth said statistics like that inspire her to be a leader in opening the door of opportunities for more women.
“With a 27-person agency that’s fully staffed, the Abingdon Police Department has only five female officers,” she said.
For the past three years, she has been an instructor at the Southwest Virginia Criminal Justice Training Academy in Bristol, Virginia, where she teaches classes to better prepare students for public service careers.
She teaches classes on subjects like report writing, driving instruction and speed measurement, she said.
“Sometimes, women in the classes approach me with questions. I’m glad I can serve as a good role model for them. I think law enforcement agencies should mirror the population it serves. Abingdon is fifty-fifty men and women, so ideally we should have as many women as men on our force, and it’s the same with minorities.”
Behind the badge
Being a female police officer will always come with challenges, she said.
“Sometimes as a female officer you have to show you’re tough and just as qualified as the male officer next to you,” Wilmoth said.
But, despite the demands of the job, she confessed that being a woman is sometimes her most useful resource.
“I think women can sometimes communicate better with someone who is upset than a man can. Female officers can play an important role in domestic cases by talking to the victims and offering assistance,” said the investigator.
A portion of the curriculum she teaches students at the police academy focuses on how to de-escalate — or reduce the intensity — with words instead of force.
“A lot of tense interactions sometimes can be avoided with this technique.”
In light of recent tensions between police and community, Wilmoth believes more education is needed to help people understand the important role of police officers.
“Sometimes, on social media I see where people are talking unfavorably about female officers, and that just blows my mind, It’s 2020. Women are doing the exact same training that men are doing, but there still seems to be such a negative connotation for women’s ability in this profession.
“We have so many people — male and female — on the force who are shining examples of what good police officers should be,” she said.
“Most police officers are truly genuine and really want to help others. If people are here for the money and personal gain, this isn’t the job for them.”
End of the day
When she’s not on duty, Wilmoth enjoys riding her horse, Blossom, mountain biking, scouting scenery on her motorcycle, and just hanging out with her dog Emory.
A soccer player while attending Emory & Henry, Wilmoth also serves as an assistant soccer coach for girls at Abingdon High School in the spring. In addition, she is assistant coach with a regional travel soccer team in the fall.
“At the end of the day, we go home to our families, too. A lot of people forget that we lead normal lives,” she said.
Even as a child, Wilmoth had an innate sense that she would one day work in law enforcement.
Growing up outside of Asheville, North Carolina, she was only 6 years old when she spotted a mounted police officer at the North Carolina Mountain State Fair, where she was showing her sheep in a 4-H competition.
“That was it. I was hooked on horses — and becoming a police officer,” she said.
In high school, she participated in Asheville Police Department’s Junior Police Academy.
At Emory & Henry College, her interest in law enforcement began to deepen.
While a junior, she completed an internship with the Abingdon Police Department, shadowing investigations and riding along with patrol officers.
“It was an eye-opening experience,” Wilmoth said. “I was amazed by how much crime occurs during the night. The rest of the world is sleeping when these officers are out here working really hard.”
After graduating in 2013 with a degree in sociology with a concentration in crime and society and a minor in Spanish, Wilmoth was hired the following year to work with some of the same Abingdon officers she learned to trust and respect during her internship.
“This is not just a job to me. It’s my way of protecting and serving the community. I am passionate about helping others.
“Wearing a badge is an honorable thing. It represents integrity. We’re always held to a higher standard,” said Wilmoth. “I wear this badge to represent the town, the people, and even my family who instilled in me the qualities I need to do this job.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!