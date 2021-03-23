WATCH NOW: Number of flights are on the rise at Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At 1 p.m. Monday, there couldn’t have been more than one or two travelers and several more staff in the otherwise empty check-in area and first-floor lobby of the Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville.
But Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director, said the place only looked nearly empty: He estimated that the airport’s passenger capacity has reached 80% of what he said it should nor-mally be this time of year, without a deadly, drawn-out, worldwide pandemic in the picture.
He pointed to the main parking lot as proof: There were actually more than a few cars in it.
“It is getting better,” Cossey said Monday.
Nationally, airports are busier than they have been since the middle of March 2020, when the spread of COVID-19 caused widespread shutdowns and air travel nosedived.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that people—even the swelling number of those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine—avoid flying unless it’s abso-lutely necessary.
But on Sunday, in the middle of the country’s traditional spring break season, the Transporta-tion Security Administration reported screening 1.5 million passengers at airport security checkpoints—the highest number since the pandemic-induced plunge in March 2020.
The flights coming in and out of the Tri-Cities Airport currently amount to about 518 passenger seats a day, Cossey said. He expects that number to climb to 569 in April, compared to 725 for that month in 2019. If everything goes as planned, he said, the airport could have close to 1,000 available seats per day by June.
“You know, this time last year, we were a ghost town,” he added. “And this year, we’re seeing capacity come back up, but we’re also seeing the number of seats being filled up coming back up as well. And that’s a positive thing.”
According to passenger data shared by Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development for the Airport Authority, the airport only served 200,413 passengers during 2020, a 55% decrease from its 2019 total and a 51% drop from its 2018 total.
Cossey said he’s feeling “very hopeful” that 2021 will be a year of recovery rather than more loss for the airport. He said that people moving to the area and those who can work remotely and want to travel while doing so seem to be the real reason for the current uptick in travel, ra-ther than spring breakers.
“I’m very optimistic and very hopeful in what I’m seeing,” he said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely