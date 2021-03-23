WATCH NOW: Number of flights are on the rise at Tri-Cities Airport

The flights coming in and out of the Tri-Cities Airport currently amount to about 518 passenger seats a day, Cossey said. He expects that number to climb to 569 in April, compared to 725 for that month in 2019. If everything goes as planned, he said, the airport could have close to 1,000 available seats per day by June.

“You know, this time last year, we were a ghost town,” he added. “And this year, we’re seeing capacity come back up, but we’re also seeing the number of seats being filled up coming back up as well. And that’s a positive thing.”

According to passenger data shared by Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development for the Airport Authority, the airport only served 200,413 passengers during 2020, a 55% decrease from its 2019 total and a 51% drop from its 2018 total.

Cossey said he’s feeling “very hopeful” that 2021 will be a year of recovery rather than more loss for the airport. He said that people moving to the area and those who can work remotely and want to travel while doing so seem to be the real reason for the current uptick in travel, ra-ther than spring breakers.

“I’m very optimistic and very hopeful in what I’m seeing,” he said.

