WATCH NOW: November deadliest month thus far for COVID

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Nearly 100 area residents died of COVID-19 in area hospitals so far in November, making it this region’s deadliest month yet, Ballad Health officials said Tuesday.
There were 97 deaths in Ballad facilities during the past three weeks within its 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area, Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said during the system’s weekly news briefing. November, which still has nearly a week remaining, has eclipsed October, when Ballad reported 82 deaths in its facilities.
"November has now become the deadliest month for COVID-19 deaths in the region. Through Nov. 21, 97 COVID-19 deaths have occurred in-house … We continue to see a real rise in the number of deaths and that is the most concerning thing that we’re seeing a flattening of hospitalizations but an increase in the number of deaths across the region," Deaton said.
Ballad has registered 327 in-house deaths of the 663 deaths across the region since the pandemic began in March. Nearly 250 have occurred since Sept. 1. The average age of those passing due to the virus remains 75, but the system continues treating more young people who are contracting the disease.
Deaton said they continue seeing patients who are "a lot sicker" in the hospitals and they are occupying a large share of the system’s intensive care unit beds. An average ICU stay is typically 12 days before the patient improves or dies.
"When we look at the data, we often refer to people at least 10 days past their diagnosis date — that can be a very, very long road. Oftentimes people are in ICU for days, sometimes weeks at a time," Deaton said.
Nina Baker, an ICU physical therapist at Bristol Regional Medical Center, said her work became "pivotal" when she began working with COVID-19 patients.
"Working in the COVID ICU is very challenging. These patients are in very critical condition. They have very high oxygen demands and abnormal blood gases — that means they don’t have a reserve to draw from," Baker said. "Unfortunately the mortality rate in our ICU is very high."
Baker volunteered to work with COVID patients because of her experience with multiple airway treatments including ventilators, high-flow cannulas and BiPAP — a non-invasive treatment to aid breathing.
"We spend so much time with our COVID patients, sometimes weeks at a time caring for them and treating them yet, despite everything that we do, we can’t save them," Baker said. "They’re scared. … They aren’t allowed visitors and they’re not allowed to leave their room. They are always asking if there is any sign of improvement, to see a glimmer of hope. They tell us to stay safe and keep our families safe. They thank us for putting ourselves at risk to treat them."
Those connections take a toll on health care workers, Baker said.
"We pray for them. We do things to make them feel comfortable. We try to ease their fear and anxiety while still maintaining honesty and trust. We celebrate every sign of improvement with them, we try to honor their wishes and we grieve for them and their families," she said. "The hardest part is the high number of patients that die every day, per week, per month, despite everything we’re doing to save them. This has taken a toll on the staff. No one can really understand that unless you are in the trenches caring for the patients."
It isn’t just older patients who are dying, she said.
"This virus is not just affecting the elderly. We have intubated patients in their 20s and had patients die in their 30s and 40s, leaving young children at home," Baker said. "Some of the patients who die don’t have any comorbidities putting them at risk and some who have comorbidities are asymptomatic. This inconsistency makes this virus very frustrating. … We had a dad who never got to see his young children again after he was admitted. He died without getting to say goodbye to them."
Baker urged people to take the virus seriously, take precautions like wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.
While Ballad’s in-hospital census has declined over the past week, the number of ICU patients rose. Occupancy is at 91.6% of dedicated COVID beds and 91.3% of ICU beds for the health system, Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said. There were 15 available ICU beds on Tuesday.
A one-week record of 3,644 new cases were diagnosed across the region Nov. 15-21. Historically, with an average of 8% to 9% of cases winding up hospitalized, that could foretell over 300 inpatients in the coming days, which threatens to overwhelm Ballad’s ICU capability, Deaton said.
The region’s average positivity rate was 18% Tuesday, much higher than the Tennessee rate of 14.8% and Virginia’s 7.4% average.
In Sullivan County, for example, the seven-day testing positivity rate was a region high 27.9%, meaning more than one person in four tested during the past week had the novel coronavirus.
Symptoms typically develop over a period of days.
"If you have a positive test, it can vary from five to ten days we see the illness progress so usually in five to ten days you start seeing those admissions. Depending on how the illness progresses, they’re in the hospital a few days and sometimes they’re with us for several weeks," Swift said.
System officials are concerned if people don’t heed warnings for family gatherings during the long Thanksgiving weekend — given the region’s extremely high positivity rate — it could translate into an even greater surge of cases in December.
"If you’re planning a get-together, at this point all I can do is ask that you do it in the safest way possible," Swift said. "Please implement as many safety measures as you can, if you’re going to have a large gathering. Even if you’re healthy with low risk of developing symptoms, it’s not worth the risk of hosting a large party. You may spread COVID-19 at that event and not know it."
She said several people sitting close together indoors, eating and talking for an extended period of time carries a high risk of spreading the virus, even if only one member of the group is infected.
"When our new cases are as high as they are week over week, we’re going to see our hospitalizations go back up. There is no doubt about that," Swift said. "If we experience a surge like we’ve experienced, after the holiday, we’re starting at a much higher baseline. We get very quickly to that catastrophic number we’ve been talking about, as far as stressing the health care system."
