WATCH NOW: Northeast State aviation program poised for more expansion

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday morning, Richard Blevins stepped inside a cavernous hangar at the back of the Tri-Cities Airport property. There was little inside apart from a two-story steel beam structure, a makeshift workspace covered in papers and a few construction workers using a loud piece of machinery.
That won’t be the case in about four months. By July 31, Blevins said the space will be ready to go as a 13,200-square-foot classroom for Northeast State Community College’s Aviation Technology Program — a program whose growth Blevins said reflects the growing demand for aircraft technicians.
The 64-year-old, who directs and works as an assistant professor in the program, said the steel beam structure on one end of the hangar will become two classrooms, one atop the other, each walled in glass. Actual planes, helicopters, other aircraft and their various engines — equipment Blevins said is essential for students to work on — will fill the rest of the space.
“Really, in aviation, you need hands-on [learning],” said Blevins, a native of the region whose own hands move constantly when he’s talking. “You need to be able to see it and touch it because it’s the only way to learn.”
Blevins started the program in 2015, after spending nearly three decades working on intercontinental ballistic missiles and rockets for the U.S. Air Force and close to another decade running the training program for Bell Helicopter.
Northeast State’s Aviation Technology Program had five or six students when he started, he said. This year, there are 23 with a waiting list. That number is expected to roughly double next January, he said, thanks to a number of new developments in the program this year.
In January, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the program an airframe rating, or FAA Part 147 rating, for aircraft maintenance technicians. That allows students to earn an FAA certificate in assembling and maintaining all parts of an aircraft except for the engines.
The FAA certificate for working on aircraft engines is called a powerplant rating. (Aircraft maintenance technicians often get both the airframe and powerplant certification, Blevins said.) Northeast State’s aviation technology program already boasts a suite of equipment-filled classrooms and simulation labs at its Gray campus. But according to a January statement from the college, to get the powerplant rating, the school needs more space and some expanded capacity.
Thanks to the hangar, that certification is now around the corner, Blevins said. He said the renovations are being funded by a $1.6 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The airport is currently trying to entice aerospace engineering companies to open offices at the new Aerospace Park in another corner of its property. Blevins said that in return for leasing the hangar to Northeast State, as well as giving some funding to the aviation program, the airport will be able to tout the school as a source of ready-made employees for those businesses.
But he said there are also plenty of other job opportunities for students in the program — many of them in new positions involving drone work as well as traditional aircraft maintenance.
“There’s such a huge demand for aviation pilots and mechanics,” he said. “Because … a lot of the pilots and mechanics are retiring, [and] the replacement employees are not there. So that’s what we’re trying to do, is fill those gaps.”
He pointed to a taxi strip leading straight to the hangar.
“Companies that want to come and [recruit here] can fly straight up, taxi in and talk to students,” he said, adding that the hangar will also be a space for occasional aviation events for the larger community.
“We’ll open up maybe one Saturday a month … and we can bring children in and talk to them about aviation, about flying, and we’ll have a flight simulator and take them for a flight in that,” he said. “And we’ll have our aircraft sitting out here so they can actually climb into a real aircraft and we can talk to them about it.”
