WATCH NOW: Northeast State aviation program poised for more expansion

Northeast State’s Aviation Technology Program had five or six students when he started, he said. This year, there are 23 with a waiting list. That number is expected to roughly double next January, he said, thanks to a number of new developments in the program this year.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded the program an airframe rating, or FAA Part 147 rating, for aircraft maintenance technicians. That allows students to earn an FAA certificate in assembling and maintaining all parts of an aircraft except for the engines.

The FAA certificate for working on aircraft engines is called a powerplant rating. (Aircraft maintenance technicians often get both the airframe and powerplant certification, Blevins said.) Northeast State’s aviation technology program already boasts a suite of equipment-filled classrooms and simulation labs at its Gray campus. But according to a January statement from the college, to get the powerplant rating, the school needs more space and some expanded capacity.

Thanks to the hangar, that certification is now around the corner, Blevins said. He said the renovations are being funded by a $1.6 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.