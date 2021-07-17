Watch Now: Northam proposes using $700M for Virginia broadband access

ABINGDON, Va. — Comparing broadband service in rural areas to electrification in the 1930s, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced in Abingdon on Friday an aggressive proposal to invest $700 million to extend broadband to every home in Virginia by 2024.

Northam was joined by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and members of the General Assembly for the announcement at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center — one of the most wired locations in this part of the state. The money would come from nearly $4 billion in federal American Rescue Plan monies.

“Whether it’s education, telehealth, business opportunities or just quality of life, it’s very important that we have universal broadband in Virginia,” the governor said. “We have already had discussions, and we are in agreement — the money leaders in the House and Senate — that we are going to put in $700 million across the commonwealth of Virginia of ARP [American Rescue Plan] funds to get that last mile to everybody in the commonwealth of Virginia.”

That meeting occurred Tuesday in Richmond.

After the announcement, the governor said the COVID pandemic brought the real need for broadband into focus.