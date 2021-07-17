Watch Now: Northam proposes using $700M for Virginia broadband access

ABINGDON, Va. — Comparing broadband service in rural areas to electrification in the 1930s, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced in Abingdon on Friday an aggressive proposal to invest $700 million to extend broadband to every home in Virginia by 2024.
Northam was joined by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and members of the General Assembly for the announcement at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center — one of the most wired locations in this part of the state. The money would come from nearly $4 billion in federal American Rescue Plan monies.
“Whether it’s education, telehealth, business opportunities or just quality of life, it’s very important that we have universal broadband in Virginia,” the governor said. “We have already had discussions, and we are in agreement — the money leaders in the House and Senate — that we are going to put in $700 million across the commonwealth of Virginia of ARP [American Rescue Plan] funds to get that last mile to everybody in the commonwealth of Virginia.”
That meeting occurred Tuesday in Richmond.
After the announcement, the governor said the COVID pandemic brought the real need for broadband into focus.
“Children have had to learn virtually at home and were literally having to go to fast-food restaurants to get hot spots to be accessible. Telehealth — a lot of doctors were seeing 70% or 80% of their patients virtually,” Northam said. “This is a big, big deal. When I came into office, we said it [universal broadband] was going to take 10 years. Because of the help of the ARP funds, Sen. Warner and his colleagues in Washington, we’re going to be able to do this by 2024.”
Northam said about 225,000 Virginia households currently lack broadband access.
In 2018, the state budgeted $4 million for broadband expansion. Since then, the commonwealth has awarded approximately $124 million in broadband grants and connected more than 140,000 homes, businesses and community anchors such as schools and government buildings. The budget grew to $50 million for broadband in 2020 and an additional $50 million in 2021 — in the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative, a public-private partnership that provides targeted financial assistance to extend broadband service to unserved areas.
“This is a truly historic day, and it has been a long, long time in coming,” Warner said, joking that he was Northam’s “banker.” “It is safe to say, with what the governor is doing today, there is no state in America that has as comprehensive a plan and this firm of a commitment to provide broadband to every home across the commonwealth by 2024. That is remarkable. I strongly urge our legislators [to] put their money where their mouth is … to make sure those dollars are committed.”
Sen. Janet Howell, D-Reston, chair of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, attended the announcement with other lawmakers and said she expects bipartisan support once the General Assembly convenes in special session.
“Regardless of your party, regardless of where you come from in this state, we’re all working together; we’re going to make it happen,” Howell said. Asked later by a reporter, Howell said she expects the proposal to pass.
Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said after the announcement that broadband expansion has long been a priority for the Southwest delegation, and he noted monies invested by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and other entities over the past 20 years.
“We know that we can’t work or play or — these days — raise a family in a household without internet,” Pillion said.
Having significant infrastructure in place could now really benefit the region, according to Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol.
“Any employer, whether it’s a high-tech manufacturer or some type of office support operation, they have to have high-speed internet to make it work,” O’Quinn said. “This opens up a whole new group of doors for us to be able to recruit having this kind of infrastructure in place. That’s a good thing for Southwest Virginia, and, with a lot of the infrastructure Southwest already has in place, I feel like we’ll be ahead of a lot of other places in the commonwealth — which doesn’t happen all the time. This is a game changer for Southwest Virginia in particular.”
Projects will include a mix of the federal/state money, a local contribution — likely from federal COVID relief allocations — and a private internet service provider to perform the work, Warner said.
O’Quinn said he expects the process will involve an application for localities and possible competition for providers willing to connect unserved or underserved areas.
An accurate, real-time map of precisely where internet service does and doesn’t exist statewide is being finalized, through legislation carried this past session by O’Quinn, and will show precisely where needs exist.
That should give Virginia a leg up, Pillion said.
“With that map we have all the points in the commonwealth that we need to distribute this money to, that gets the final mile,” Pillion said. “We have the fiber laid out over many years that’s just been sitting there idle, just waiting on that last step to bring it home — literally bring it into the homes of our constituents. COVID illustrated how important it is. There are still a lot of homes in Southwest Virginia that don’t have it. This is very exciting.”
