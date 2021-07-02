Watch Now: New Mayor Farnum looks ahead for Bristol, Va.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While both are expected to create job opportunities and tax revenue, city leaders continue wrangling with a number of challenges, including both financial and environmental concerns about its solid waste landfill, its aging, overcrowded jail and its substantial long-term debt.

For months, residents on both sides of the state line have been confronted with significant odor issues, believed to be at least partially caused by the quarry landfill. The city funded a series of improvements, and other work is ongoing, but the odors and complaints continue.

“We’ve got a lot of work still to do. I think what we need to do is trust the experts — the engineers. They’re down there in the landfill analyzing, studying and making recommendations. We need to do everything we can for the most immediate issue — the smell — while continuing to wrap our heads around the financial part of it as well,” Farnum said.

As to the jail, the council recently directed Eads to meet with the Southwest Regional Jail Authority to determine if it would be viable to join the authority, shift all the city’s inmates there and ultimately close the jail, which operates well above its licensed capacity.