Watch Now: New Mayor Farnum looks ahead for Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. — New Mayor Anthony Farnum is optimistic that Bristol, Virginia is heading in the right direction.
Farnum, 33, was the unanimous choice for mayor Thursday during the City Council’s annual reorganizational meeting. Neal Osborne, who nominated Farnum, was named vice mayor by a 3-1 vote, with Councilman Kevin Wingard voting against Osborne. Wingard also voted against selecting Randy Eads as both city manager and city attorney. Wingard has long called for the city to hire a separate city attorney so Eads can focus on one job rather than filling both roles.
After the meeting, Farnum said he looks forward to the year ahead.
“I’m very humbled, very thankful, to be able to serve in this role,” Farnum said. “I’m so optimistic about the future of Bristol with everything that is going on; new businesses coming in — Hard Rock, Amazon — some other things in the pipeline. I’m real excited about the future. For some time, we were questioning what is next, but I firmly believe we are headed in the right direction — so very excited to get started and get to work.”
Amazon recently announced plans to open a fulfillment center near Interstate 81’s Exit 7, and the voter-approved Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol is awaiting state approval of its gaming license application and expected to open in late 2022 or early 2023.
While both are expected to create job opportunities and tax revenue, city leaders continue wrangling with a number of challenges, including both financial and environmental concerns about its solid waste landfill, its aging, overcrowded jail and its substantial long-term debt.
For months, residents on both sides of the state line have been confronted with significant odor issues, believed to be at least partially caused by the quarry landfill. The city funded a series of improvements, and other work is ongoing, but the odors and complaints continue.
“We’ve got a lot of work still to do. I think what we need to do is trust the experts — the engineers. They’re down there in the landfill analyzing, studying and making recommendations. We need to do everything we can for the most immediate issue — the smell — while continuing to wrap our heads around the financial part of it as well,” Farnum said.
As to the jail, the council recently directed Eads to meet with the Southwest Regional Jail Authority to determine if it would be viable to join the authority, shift all the city’s inmates there and ultimately close the jail, which operates well above its licensed capacity.
“That’s a tough situation. I think we all know the building is in need of repair; it was built for 67 inmates, and sometimes we have double or triple that,” he said. “We don’t want to leave anything on the table. We want to discuss all the options to try to find what is best, both short-term and long-term, for the city.”
While the city’s financial position is vastly improved from just a few years ago, it remains more than $100 million in debt. Farnum said the intent is to continue working on that issue.
“For the past few years, we’ve had some great planning, some conservative budgeting,” he said. “The city manager, the CFO, the whole finance department really dug in. We still have a big hole to climb out of, and we’re making positive steps.”
Farnum said the city has much to do in advance of a casino resort opening at the former Bristol Mall, and he complimented all of the city departments for their work over the past year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and steps taken to save the city money.
