Watch Now: New ‘crazy’ gourmet milkshake operation opens in Bristol

You pay $12.99 for a Mason jar milkshake.

“And you get to keep the jar,” said restaurant owner Kimberly White.

A smaller, 12-ounce milkshake with a disposable cup goes for $9.99.

One shake is topped with a unicorn — always a popular sweet treat for the youngest of customers, Stout said.

“I like the faces of everybody who you bring the milkshakes to, especially the little kids,” Stout said. “When you bring them the unicorn, their eyes are so wide, it’s so cute.”

“The Big Cheese” ranks among the restaurant’s 13 milkshake offerings, including two new shakes that made their debut last week.

The restaurant opened Jan. 19, and the milkshakes launched a week later.

“We’ve not been open quite a month yet,” said White.

She chose to take a break from her nursing career during the COVID-19 pandemic because she had problems with relatives helping care for her children. And she found it was easier to pursue this career as a business owner so she could set her own hours.