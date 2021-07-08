Watch Now: Nave discusses tourism funding, looks ahead

Nave said the pandemic had a crushing effect on tourism and travel.

“As far as funding, I think after coming out of the year of the pandemic, a lot of communities are in a hardship for tourism funding,” she said. “My hope is that all the tourism development and the products we have coming on — it may not be right away but maybe around the corner — we’ll be able to inject some more funds into our tourism.”

The Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol, planned for the vacant Bristol Mall, is forecast to attract up to 4 million annual visitors once it opens in late 2022 or early 2023.

A 2019 state study forecast that 74% of patrons of a Bristol casino resort project would come from out of state and outside this immediate area. A study funded by the casino developers estimates those millions of annual visitors could generate up to $8 million annually in new lodging tax revenues.

“Tourism is a huge draw for Bristol. It was a draw before the casino and the development that will come with that,” Nave said. “We’ve had a huge amount of tourists coming for the Birthplace of Country Music, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, Bristol Motor Speedway. It is extremely important to this community. I think, as we continue to grow, as Bristol continues to grow, there will be even more visitors.”