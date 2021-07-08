Watch Now: Nave discusses tourism funding, looks ahead

BRISTOL, Va. — City funding for tourism promotion has been a hot-button budget issue for past Bristol, Virginia city councils, and newly sworn-in council member Becky Nave brings a unique perspective to that discussion.
Since 2016, the city’s newest council member has worked for the Virginia Tourism Corp. — the state’s tourism promotion department. She currently serves as senior development specialist for all of Southwest Virginia.
In the city’s current budget, Discover Bristol — the Chamber of Commerce’s convention and visitors bureau — is getting $50,000, or less than a third of the $175,000 requested. The agency, which is the city’s designated destination marketing organization, received $175,000 annually from Bristol, Virginia for five consecutive years from fiscal 2012-13 to 2016-17, with funds coming from the city’s 9% tax collected on hotel lodging.
The council at that time agreed it could no longer afford to provide that much funding, given the city’s tight financial position.
Discover Bristol received $100,000, $50,000 and $125,000 during the following three fiscal years before being cut to $50,000 in fiscal 2020-21, weeks into the COVID-19 global pandemic. This spring, the council discussed but never agreed on setting a fixed percentage of lodging tax revenues to allocate toward tourism promotion.
Nave said the pandemic had a crushing effect on tourism and travel.
“As far as funding, I think after coming out of the year of the pandemic, a lot of communities are in a hardship for tourism funding,” she said. “My hope is that all the tourism development and the products we have coming on — it may not be right away but maybe around the corner — we’ll be able to inject some more funds into our tourism.”
The Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol, planned for the vacant Bristol Mall, is forecast to attract up to 4 million annual visitors once it opens in late 2022 or early 2023.
A 2019 state study forecast that 74% of patrons of a Bristol casino resort project would come from out of state and outside this immediate area. A study funded by the casino developers estimates those millions of annual visitors could generate up to $8 million annually in new lodging tax revenues.
“Tourism is a huge draw for Bristol. It was a draw before the casino and the development that will come with that,” Nave said. “We’ve had a huge amount of tourists coming for the Birthplace of Country Music, Bristol Rhythm & Roots, Bristol Motor Speedway. It is extremely important to this community. I think, as we continue to grow, as Bristol continues to grow, there will be even more visitors.”
Nave said tourism can be about much more than just attracting visitors.
“Tourism is the front door for economic development. Before a company moves here, before someone moves their family here, the first thing they do is visit. We’ve got to make sure we’re ready for those visitors to come to town,” she said.
On Wednesday morning, Circuit Court Clerk Kelly Duffy administered the oath of office to Nave inside the same council chambers where — some 15 hours earlier — she was chosen to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Kevin Mumpower.
“I’m just really honored to be selected for this position. I love Bristol, I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve been actively involved, and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started,” Nave said after taking the oath.
She cited the city’s debt, its landfill issues, its overcrowded jail and developing The Falls among its greatest challenges.
“We’ve got a lot of things to look forward to. We’re seeing that light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “We’ve got a ways to go with our debt, but the council has done an excellent job of watching out on our debt and trying to be as conservative as they can, so I’m looking forward to working with a great council.”
Nave hopes to bring value to the council.
“I bring a unique perspective,” she said. “My background is different. I think I can bring some fresh ideas and some new perspective to the council.”
