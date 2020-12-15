WATCH NOW: National Guard launches week of COVID-19 testing in Southwest Virginia

Forbes Hubbard said her district had made the call to request help from the Virginia National Guard last week. Her department has become so swamped just with notifying people about their test results that they’ve had to suspend contact tracing, she said — a decision she said felt “awful.”

Meanwhile, she said, they’re scrambling to make preparations for distributing the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that was just authorized Friday.

“So we’re very grateful to have the National Guard come expand [our] capacity for testing in the region,” Forbes Hubbard said.

Lt. Col. Heath Phillips, the commander of Task Force Dogwood, said there was “quite a turnout” just in the first hour of testing at Abingdon High School.

“It … seems like the media agent of the local health department must have gotten the word out,” he said under the tent.

Phillips said that the rain slowed the testing process that morning: Normally, his team is able to prep the car lines by sticking test kits under people’s windshield wipers.

“So by the time they get up here [to the tents], it’s just a quick test and then they’re gone,” Phillips said. “But of course, with the rain, we can’t set the materials out.”