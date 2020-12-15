WATCH NOW: National Guard launches week of COVID-19 testing in Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. — On Monday morning, the Virginia National Guard launched a week of mass COVID-19 testing in Southwest Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District, where the respiratory illness continues to spread with a wildfire-like ferocity.
A huge train of cars and pickups inched through steady rain along the road leading to Abingdon High School’s lower parking lot, one of the testing sites, at around 9 a.m.
Under a pair of blue tents, eight or so service members from Task Force Dogwood, the Virginia National Guard’s COVID-19 testing team, handed out consent forms and administered nasopharyngeal swabs.
Some of the team wore PPE gowns and caps over their military fatigues. Several stamped their heavy-duty boots for warmth. The tents offered little protection from the rain, but a local emergency crew had lent them a warming truck to heat up inside every so often.
Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the population health manager for Virginia’s Mount Rogers Health District, said the district’s testing positivity rate was about 22% as of that morning. It had been 25% about a week ago, she said.
“We have a really high ... positivity rate for COVID-19 in our district, which means that a lot of people who have COVID don’t even know it,” said Forbes Hubbard, wearing a face mask polka-dotted with tiny Santa faces.
Forbes Hubbard said her district had made the call to request help from the Virginia National Guard last week. Her department has become so swamped just with notifying people about their test results that they’ve had to suspend contact tracing, she said — a decision she said felt “awful.”
Meanwhile, she said, they’re scrambling to make preparations for distributing the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that was just authorized Friday.
“So we’re very grateful to have the National Guard come expand [our] capacity for testing in the region,” Forbes Hubbard said.
Lt. Col. Heath Phillips, the commander of Task Force Dogwood, said there was “quite a turnout” just in the first hour of testing at Abingdon High School.
“It … seems like the media agent of the local health department must have gotten the word out,” he said under the tent.
Phillips said that the rain slowed the testing process that morning: Normally, his team is able to prep the car lines by sticking test kits under people’s windshield wipers.
“So by the time they get up here [to the tents], it’s just a quick test and then they’re gone,” Phillips said. “But of course, with the rain, we can’t set the materials out.”
Phillips said that just since September, Task Force Dogwood has done roughly 120 community testing events at sites all over the state. Thanks to funding that was just renewed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said, the group will be able to keep administering tests — and potentially help distribute vaccines — through at least March 31 of 2021.
Several times, gusts of frigid wind started to push the tents over the parking lot, and Phillips and other service members had to hold them in place by their metal legs.
Phillips, who works as an elementary PE teacher when he’s not on Virginia National Guard duty, said he’s grateful for an opportunity to help the state respond to the crisis.
“This is the Virginia National Guard helping Virginians,” he said. “We’re doing what we’re trained to do.”
