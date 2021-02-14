WATCH NOW: Most area florists say pandemic not slowing Valentine’s sales

“I’ve seen people go more for our custom candy arrangements and for the live flowers than for the cut flowers. I guess maybe they’re wanting things [that will] extend out and last longer,” she said, shrugging.

Bags of loose petals were also doing well — one of her employees was plucking a red rose behind the department counter — as were gift baskets with stuffed animals and wine, she said.

And they can always count on some special orders. Henegar just received one for a goth-style arrangement of white roses rimmed in black paint and Diamond Dust glitter. That’s an annual request that started as a joke, she said.

“Now, every year, [that client’s] girlfriend wants that,” Henegar said. “We already have a black bow ready for it.”

Not every local flower shop and department is faring so well this Valentine’s Day. In 2019 and 2020, Pen’s Floral, in downtown Bristol, Virginia, was “booming,” owner Wanpen Walker said. After the pandemic hit, the store’s revenue shriveled and still hasn’t recovered, she said.

“Usually, we can’t look up [from our work], it’s so busy,” Walker said of the week leading up to Feb. 14. “Not this year. This year, it’s so different.”