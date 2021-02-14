WATCH NOW: Most area florists say pandemic not slowing Valentine’s sales

BRISTOL, Tenn. — As an ashen sky dumped more rain on the region, all the color in Bristol seemed to have fled indoors, into the shops of florists fulfilling Valentine’s Day orders.
Janice Chafin slid sprigs of bright purple statice between long-stemmed orange and yellow roses in her workroom at Enchanted Florist. Even the leaves in the arrangement popped, after she sprayed them with a can of Green Glo plant polish.
“We’ve had a lot of requests for brighter colors this year,” Chafin said.
This year, the shop’s Valentine’s Day sales have been “about average,” despite the upheavals of the pandemic, she said.
Several other local florists said the same, and they’re not alone: The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics’ annual Valentine’s Day survey found that 35% of U.S. adults plan to buy flowers for loved ones on Valentine’s Day. Only candy and greeting cards ranked higher.
The survey did find a $32 drop in the average amount of money people plan to spend on Valentine’s Day gifts and celebrations, from a record $196.31 in 2020 to $164.76 this year. But its authors said the 2021 estimate is still the “second highest in the survey’s history.”
And the pandemic could even give florists and gift shops an edge this year: Only 24% of survey respondents said they plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day by dining out — a 10% drop compared to last year.
“People are stuck at home, so they send flowers more, I think,” said David Pickle, co-owner of Misty’s Florist on Volunteer Parkway, standing by a display window chocked with white floral arrangements and heart-shaped balloons.
“Honestly, [Valentine’s Day sales have] been about normal,” he said.
It might not look that way in his quiet store. Pickle, like Chafin, said that walk-in orders have dipped this season, while phone and internet orders have spiked.
What flowers did people seem to be going for this year?
“For Valentine’s Day? Roses, roses, roses,” Pickle said.
He ordered 4,000 this year, along with 100 balloons and tons of other flowers, he said. But most of the cardboard cylinders in the shop’s walk-in cooler were packed with long-stemmed roses, and most of those roses were fire engine red.
“That’s the most popular. It’s always the go-to [flower],” Pickle said.
In the floral department of the Bristol, Virginia Kroger store, Patti Henegar said that this year’s trend isn’t any kind of cut flower.
“I’ve seen people go more for our custom candy arrangements and for the live flowers than for the cut flowers. I guess maybe they’re wanting things [that will] extend out and last longer,” she said, shrugging.
Bags of loose petals were also doing well — one of her employees was plucking a red rose behind the department counter — as were gift baskets with stuffed animals and wine, she said.
And they can always count on some special orders. Henegar just received one for a goth-style arrangement of white roses rimmed in black paint and Diamond Dust glitter. That’s an annual request that started as a joke, she said.
“Now, every year, [that client’s] girlfriend wants that,” Henegar said. “We already have a black bow ready for it.”
Not every local flower shop and department is faring so well this Valentine’s Day. In 2019 and 2020, Pen’s Floral, in downtown Bristol, Virginia, was “booming,” owner Wanpen Walker said. After the pandemic hit, the store’s revenue shriveled and still hasn’t recovered, she said.
“Usually, we can’t look up [from our work], it’s so busy,” Walker said of the week leading up to Feb. 14. “Not this year. This year, it’s so different.”
She said she’s grateful for the shop’s regular customers, whose orders have helped Pen’s Floral stay afloat. And the store ordered 25% fewer flowers for its arrangements this holiday. Walker still wasn’t sure the shop would climb out of the red this time, though.
“It’s hard to predict,” she said, adding, with a nervous laugh, “We might have to eat our flowers.”
