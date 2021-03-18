Watch Now: Military dad surprises his kids at their Bristol school

BRISTOL, Va. — Sammy Miller sprinted across the grassy ballfield Wednesday afternoon and leapt into his father’s outstretched arms.

“Daddy,” the 6-year-old exclaimed upon spotting Army Sgt. Dakota Miller, whose blue disposable face mask could scarcely contain the broad smile underneath. Moments later, his 5-year-old daughter, Abby, ran to her father’s side and hugged him tightly.

“I’ve missed you so much,” Miller repeated several times, embracing his children while his wife, Hailey, filmed the tear-filled reunion on her phone.

“I started to get real emotional,” Miller said. “I heard this little guy yelling and running for me, I wasn’t expecting that. I’m glad he recognized me after being gone so long.”

Asked what went through his mind, Sammy said simply, “I wanted to hug him.”

Sgt. Miller has been stationed in Africa for much of an 11-month overseas deployment.

“Today is just a very emotional day,” he said. “It’s just so good to be back. This is the greatest thing to come home to.”