Watch Now: Military dad surprises his kids at their Bristol school

BRISTOL, Va. — Sammy Miller sprinted across the grassy ballfield Wednesday afternoon and leapt into his father’s outstretched arms.
“Daddy,” the 6-year-old exclaimed upon spotting Army Sgt. Dakota Miller, whose blue disposable face mask could scarcely contain the broad smile underneath. Moments later, his 5-year-old daughter, Abby, ran to her father’s side and hugged him tightly.
“I’ve missed you so much,” Miller repeated several times, embracing his children while his wife, Hailey, filmed the tear-filled reunion on her phone.
“I started to get real emotional,” Miller said. “I heard this little guy yelling and running for me, I wasn’t expecting that. I’m glad he recognized me after being gone so long.”
Asked what went through his mind, Sammy said simply, “I wanted to hug him.”
Sgt. Miller has been stationed in Africa for much of an 11-month overseas deployment.
“Today is just a very emotional day,” he said. “It’s just so good to be back. This is the greatest thing to come home to.”
His midday arrival at Stonewall Jackson Elementary — complete with a full police escort, flashing blue lights and sirens — was a surprise to his children, who thought he was returning next week.
The entire school — told there would be a St. Patrick’s Day parade — turned out. There were signs and balloons and several students held a handmade American flag sign comprised of the cutout paper handprints of each child at the school.
The reunion celebration was organized by teachers Sara Cook and Ansley Cook.
“I couldn’t contain myself,” Sara Cook said. “I was a nervous wreck; I was shaking.”
Sara Cook, who kneeled next to Abby on the field, said the child first thought the man in green camouflage who got out of a police car was a leprechaun before realizing it was her father.
Ansley Cook called the day an “overwhelming experience in uncertain times.”
Melissa Collins, Hailey Miller’s mother, smiled broadly.
“We’re really excited for the kids. They’ve really missed their daddy and mama has too,” Collins said. “They’ve talked to him on the phone, but they didn’t have a clue.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC