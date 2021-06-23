WATCH NOW: Low turnout and few tangible updates at landfill meeting

BRISTOL, Va. — Although complaints about foul-smelling air pollution in the Twin City seem to be as abundant as ever, few residents showed up to a meeting Tuesday about the landfill at the center of the crisis — and those who came received few updates.
Some area residents have reported experiencing foul smells in communities around Bristol, Virginia’s municipal landfill for years. But complaints about such smells — along with sinus issues, headaches and a slew of other symptoms that seem tied to them — exploded last year, prompting the city to start making repairs to structural problems at the landfill in February.
It’s now nearly July, and the complaints don’t seem to be slowing much.
For example, a crowdsourcing app called Smell My City, which residents can use to record the details of their experiences, shows 832 entries between Jan. 16 — the first day it was used in the area — and April 4, roughly a month after the first round of landfill repairs finished. That’s about 10.7 complaints per day. Residents logged 717 more entries between April 5 and Monday, which comes to an average of 9.3 complaints per day.
The Bristol City-VA/TN Air Pollution Community Page, a public Facebook group created by community members to draw attention to the crisis, also continues to see a steady stream of complaints as well as updates and discussions about the crisis.
Compared to all that online activity, the in-person participation at a public meeting about the landfill late Tuesday afternoon was striking: Only six or seven residents showed up to City Hall for the meeting, which began just before the City Council meeting convened.
Ernie Hoch, a Draper Aden engineer and one of the consultants running the repairs to the site, led the talk, much of which focused on basics about the landfill.
Hoch showed all sorts of pictures of the landfill’s liner and pipes and pumps. He talked about what kind of trash it accepts: only municipal waste, which is just “regular household trash,” he said. He answered a question about where that gas comes from: the decomposition of that trash, much of which he said is food. He explained how the site’s gas wells work, and how he thinks new gas wells — which he said the repair team should start installing early next month — will significantly improve the odor problems.
Hoch explained why immediately shutting down the landfill wouldn’t stop the gases (it will still produce them for 10 to 20 years after closing), and Wallace McCullough, the city’s public works director, shared why the city needs to keep it open for now — the trash needs to reach the top of the quarry so that it can be turned into a hill, rather than a depression that would collect water.
Hoch said the landfill’s gas capture ability has doubled since the repairs began, and his team is hoping to see it double again.
Beyond that, though, he didn’t have much to share in the way of updates. He said his team continues to monitor a gas leak in the southwest corner of the landfill that has released high levels of volatile organic compounds and other gases — all of which Hoch said seems to be dispersing quickly once it enters the air, based on air samples his team has been taking.
The Environmental Protection Agency also reportedly just wrapped up two weeks of continuous air sampling in various parts of the community that have been experiencing the odors, but Hoch said that the repair team hasn’t seen the final results of that sampling yet.
And Hoch said that the landfill continues to work with the BVU Authority to figure out how to lower the levels of benzene in the water entering the city’s sewer system: The benzene levels are too high, he said, and the team has come up with some potential solutions, but he couldn’t share anything tangible.
After the meeting, David Hill, a 69-year-old Bristol, Virginia resident, said he appreciated what he learned and felt hopeful that the gas wells will help. But his biggest question remained unanswered: How much longer would he and his wife, Sharon, have to endure the air pollution?
“It’s been probably two years since we’ve been able to open our windows,” said Hill, who lives on Booher Road.
