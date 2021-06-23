WATCH NOW: Low turnout and few tangible updates at landfill meeting

Compared to all that online activity, the in-person participation at a public meeting about the landfill late Tuesday afternoon was striking: Only six or seven residents showed up to City Hall for the meeting, which began just before the City Council meeting convened.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ernie Hoch, a Draper Aden engineer and one of the consultants running the repairs to the site, led the talk, much of which focused on basics about the landfill.

Hoch showed all sorts of pictures of the landfill’s liner and pipes and pumps. He talked about what kind of trash it accepts: only municipal waste, which is just “regular household trash,” he said. He answered a question about where that gas comes from: the decomposition of that trash, much of which he said is food. He explained how the site’s gas wells work, and how he thinks new gas wells — which he said the repair team should start installing early next month — will significantly improve the odor problems.

Hoch explained why immediately shutting down the landfill wouldn’t stop the gases (it will still produce them for 10 to 20 years after closing), and Wallace McCullough, the city’s public works director, shared why the city needs to keep it open for now — the trash needs to reach the top of the quarry so that it can be turned into a hill, rather than a depression that would collect water.