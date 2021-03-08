Watch Now: Longtime People Inc. director retiring at end of year

Goldsmith stepped into a leadership role as executive director of People Inc. only four years after joining the organization as a grant writer.

He always had it in his mind that he’d stay for a couple of years before heading to law school.

“But I never got around to that,” he said. “People Inc. got in my blood.”

Goldsmith worked as a news reporter with the Washington County News before and after he graduated from E&H. In 1975, he graduated from Virginia Tech with a master’s degree in economics.

He even worked a while as a paralegal and later as a bartender and night auditor at the Martha Washington Inn before the job at People Inc. became available.

Goldsmith is the sixth director of People, Inc.

“From 1964 to 1982, we went through five directors. Then, they got stuck with me a long time,” he said with a grin.

‘Well-established, well-developed institution’

The changes at People Inc. have been dramatic since Goldsmith took the helm.