Watch Now: Local travel leaders stung by region’s exclusion from voucher program

“The great news is that tourism is up in Northeast Tennessee. We’ve got a lot of people moving here and visiting here … and I love that, and I understand the decision that was made to bolster those areas that are seeing weakness right now,” the airport director said. “But in the long run, we think it’s just as important to put every effort into growing the Tri-Cities area.”

Like Cossey, Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, said she hadn’t heard anything about “Tennessee on Me” before its launch.

“We have always had a great relationship with the Tennessee tourism department,” she said. “That’s why this program is a little bit of a shocker, a bit of a disappointment.”

Phelps said she understands the financial struggles of the state’s metro areas and why their tourism industries need a boost at this point in a pandemic that has been economically devastating. She was less OK, however, with the implication that the hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses in the Tri-Cities region don’t need help.

“Although the Northeast Tennessee area is not a large market when it comes to major metropolitan and business travel, we also experienced an economic downturn,” Phelps said Wednesday. “We all suffered, essentially.”