Watch Now: Local travel leaders stung by region’s exclusion from voucher program

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders from Northeast Tennessee’s travel sector are smarting over the region’s exclusion from a new flight voucher program launched to boost tourism to the Volunteer State.
“Nobody in Northeast Tennessee had known this was going to happen until it was announced,” Tri-Cities Airport Executive Director Gene Cossey said of the state program Wednesday. “I’m just disappointed that we were excluded.”
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development rolled out a $2.5 million tourism campaign called “Tennessee on Me.” Between July and mid-September, the initiative will distribute 10,000 flight vouchers to people who book flights to Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga or Knoxville, along with at least a two-night stay at a participating hotel.
Each voucher is worth $250 and can be put toward tickets with Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.
“Come see Tennessee, enjoy your free flight / Come see ‘Tennessee on Me’ when you book tonight,” country music star Brad Paisley sang to Gov. Bill Lee in a promo video for the campaign.
“Magic, baby!” Lee said, after the two sang together.
That wasn’t Cossey’s reaction when he learned about the program through an email he read Wednesday morning. In his own message, sent later that morning to the 12-member Tri-Cities Airport Authority and other regional development leaders, he didn’t hold back.
“I am very upset that our airport and all the wonderful tourism opportunities of Northeast Tennessee are not included in this state-led campaign,” Cossey wrote. “There are only five commercial service airports in Tennessee and the Tennessee Department of Tourism blatantly excluded the Tri-Cities Airport from this program. This level of economic, social and cultural discrimination is appalling.”
Neither Mark Ezell, the commissioner of the Department of Tourist Development, nor Pete Rosenboro, the assistant commissioner, was available for comment Wednesday. But Director of Communications Amanda Murphy offered some logic for the region’s exclusion.
“‘Tennessee on Me’ was created to stimulate tourism growth in the markets with the greatest need,” Murphy wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “Tax shortfalls for hotels alone were still down over $7 million in March 2021, fully attributed to the cities of Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga.
“In comparison, outdoor destinations continued to see active and increased tourism,” she continued, presumably including Northeast Tennessee in that bucket. “While much of the state is seeing pre-pandemic or higher levels of hotel occupancy, challenges remain in our big cities, who still feel the loss of conventions, business and international travel.”
That’s pretty much what Commissioner Ezell told Cossey in a phone call that afternoon, Cossey said.
“The great news is that tourism is up in Northeast Tennessee. We’ve got a lot of people moving here and visiting here … and I love that, and I understand the decision that was made to bolster those areas that are seeing weakness right now,” the airport director said. “But in the long run, we think it’s just as important to put every effort into growing the Tri-Cities area.”
Like Cossey, Alicia Phelps, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, said she hadn’t heard anything about “Tennessee on Me” before its launch.
“We have always had a great relationship with the Tennessee tourism department,” she said. “That’s why this program is a little bit of a shocker, a bit of a disappointment.”
Phelps said she understands the financial struggles of the state’s metro areas and why their tourism industries need a boost at this point in a pandemic that has been economically devastating. She was less OK, however, with the implication that the hotels, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses in the Tri-Cities region don’t need help.
“Although the Northeast Tennessee area is not a large market when it comes to major metropolitan and business travel, we also experienced an economic downturn,” Phelps said Wednesday. “We all suffered, essentially.”
Cossey also said that tourism dollars make up a bigger percentage of local government budgets in this region than they do for Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. And he said he’s concerned that encouraging people to fly to those cities’ airports could divert air traffic away from TRI.
“I’m fine with people going to Nashville. I’m fine with them going to Memphis or Chattanooga,” he said. “I don’t want somebody who was going to come here decide to go to Nashville or Chattanooga instead because the state offered them an incentive to go there instead of come here.”
The airport director and tourism association leader both stressed that, regardless of whether the state government promotes tourism to Northeast Tennessee, the region needs to promote itself.
“We’re an extremely popular, growing area,” Cossey said. “My hope is that we can change the narrative [about this place] … so that people don’t think of us as an isolated mountain community but think of us as a beautiful region up in the mountains where they can come and work and play and live and have fun.”
