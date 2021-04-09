Watch Now: Kaine hears about broadband, school construction needs

Cumberland Plateau Planning District Commission Executive Director Jim Baldwin touted their efforts using public-private partnerships to better leverage federal and Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission funds. Federal grants were used to establish a fiber-optic backbone, originally in conjunction with BVU OptiNet and now with Point Broadband.

“We’re very happy with our partnership with Point. They’re a company working to provide service to our underserved areas — areas that are tough to get to,” Baldwin said. “We’re up the hollers to reach people.”

A $16 million award “parlayed itself” into a $45 million project, Baldwin said.

“We put skin in the game, and that’s a model that we hope to take into the future,” he said. “Eventually, it gets to the funding and the ability to put together public and private partnerships to get things done.”

They also urged Kaine to simplify the process for unlocking those funds to get them into projects sooner.

While the senator said he expected to hear about broadband concerns from educators, much of that discussion centered on making sure the bill includes funds for school construction or renovation.