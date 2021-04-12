Watch Now: Hungry Mother ranger calls the outdoors her office

“Bats tend to get a bad rap, but they are so important to our ecosystem,” she said while strolling along a trail at the park last week. Hall and her interpretative team created “Right Off the Bat Wagon,” a program that takes participants around the park on a hay wagon. Participants explore different habitats and try to figure out what types of bats live in the region.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But, there’s more to her job than giving educational tours.

“Each day is different at the park, and I love meeting new people. It’s like I get to play all day. We tell visitors that the interpreters are like otters, and the other park rangers are like beavers because they have to do all of the work,” she said, laughing.

Partnering with community groups including Emory & Henry College and the Holston Rivers Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists, Hall also works with a variety of volunteers, who lead hikes, build projects, and handle other programs. She’s also responsible for creating different displays in the Discovery Center at the park and developing interpretive signs around the park.

Busy season ahead

“We’re already getting busy here at the park and it’s only April,” Hall said. “Most of our programming happens from April to August.”