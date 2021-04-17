Watch Now: Healing Hands breaks ground on dormitory, education center

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dental students, board members and construction workers gathered in a vacant lot across the street from the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol on Friday afternoon to break ground on a $2 million project that will include a student dormitory and education center.

The 7,600-square-foot building will include a six-bedroom dormitory, education center, teaching kitchen, four office spaces and meeting space.

The J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder Education Center will be built by Burwil Construction of Bristol, Tennessee. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.

“This is quite a treat today,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “Anyone who knows anything about Healing Hands and the history of Healing Hands knows that every time we get to be here to celebrate something new, that’s a great addition to the services y’all already provide so beautifully is really an honor for this community as a whole.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For six years, Healing Hands has had students from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis rotate throughout its clinic. Four seniors, who come to Bristol from Memphis every two weeks, are housed at no charge. When construction concludes at the end of the year, however, 12 students will be able to be housed at a time.