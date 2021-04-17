Watch Now: Healing Hands breaks ground on dormitory, education center

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Dental students, board members and construction workers gathered in a vacant lot across the street from the Healing Hands Health Center in Bristol on Friday afternoon to break ground on a $2 million project that will include a student dormitory and education center.
The 7,600-square-foot building will include a six-bedroom dormitory, education center, teaching kitchen, four office spaces and meeting space.
The J.D. and Lorraine Nicewonder Education Center will be built by Burwil Construction of Bristol, Tennessee. It’s expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“This is quite a treat today,” said Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. “Anyone who knows anything about Healing Hands and the history of Healing Hands knows that every time we get to be here to celebrate something new, that’s a great addition to the services y’all already provide so beautifully is really an honor for this community as a whole.”
For six years, Healing Hands has had students from the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry in Memphis rotate throughout its clinic. Four seniors, who come to Bristol from Memphis every two weeks, are housed at no charge. When construction concludes at the end of the year, however, 12 students will be able to be housed at a time.
“It’ll be great,” said Betsy Henson, a third-year student. “The ability to hold 12 students will be great for the clinic.”
Henson, originally from Chattanooga, has been working at the clinic for five days.
After throwing some ceremonial dirt, Healing Hands Executive Director Helen Scott took to a nearby excavator and had the first swipe of the vacant, yellow house that stood on the land where the center will be constructed. The crowd cheered when she knocked down the first wall.
A $695,000 grant from The Care Foundation and the donation of two parcels jumpstarted the project.
Healing Hands Health Center was founded in 1997 as a Christian ministry to provide health care to the uninsured of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.