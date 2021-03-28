Watch Now: Hail, strong winds, heavy rainfall hits Bristol region; BMS race postponed until Monday

“We’re having the same flooding issues that we normally do,” Kingsley-Varble said. “North Fork River Road was under water. … From what I understand, the river hasn’t crested yet.”

River flood warnings are in effect through Monday afternoon for the North Fork of the Holston River in Weber City, Virginia, Buckles said.

Also in Scott County, the Clinch River is expected to remain in a flood zone through Tuesday afternoon at Clinchport and Speers Ferry, said Buckles.

‘A total loss’

On Saturday, a tree fell into Shelter F at Steele Creek Park in Bristol, Tennessee, said Lance Jessee, 27, assistant naturalist of the Nature Center at Steele Creek Park.

“It will either have to be rebuilt or torn down,” Jessee said.

Terry Napier, director of parks and recreation for Bristol, Tennessee, identified the tree as a white pine and said a dozen such trees fell across the park property over the weekend.

The 10-year-old shelter — with two tables, a grill, water and electricity hook-up — was “a total loss,” Napier said.

Work is slated to begin Monday to clean up the trees and make a plan to rebuild the shelter, Napier said.