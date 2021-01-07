Watch Now: Group gathers in Abingdon to protest election results

ABINGDON, Va. — At 4 p.m. Wednesday, hours after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., some area residents gathered in downtown Abingdon to express their own opposition to the presidential election results.

The roughly two dozen people waving pro-Trump flags and signs like “HONK 4 TRUMP” and “DRAIN THE SWAMP” were peaceful and often enthusiastic, cheering whenever a passing vehicle honked, which was often.

But there was frustration beneath the cheering.

“It’s fraudulent. It’s stolen,” Barbara Waters, a woman in her 70s bundled in a white parka and “Trump 2020” winter hat, said of the election results, her voice rising as she echoed President Trump’s claims.

Election administrators across the country have reported that they haven’t found widespread fraud or errors in the vote counts, even after recounts and investigations. And a slew of federal agency heads, judges and elected officials, many of them Republicans, have publicly announced that the 2020 elections were fair and secure.

That didn’t make any difference to Waters, who said she’s an ardent member of the far-right conspiracy group QAnon. She said she didn’t trust the election results because she doesn’t “trust 98% of any of the politicians.”