Watch Now: Gov. Ralph Northam joins local food bank volunteers

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined a dozen other volunteers Monday to pack food for distribution across the region.
Northam, members of his traveling party and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, spent some time filling bags with potatoes, carrots and apples at the Feeding Southwest Virginia food bank in Abingdon. The first lady and other members of the administration volunteered at food banks statewide.
“We’re trying to remind folks about the food insecurity that so many are experiencing,” Northam said. “Prior to COVID-19, about 9% of the population was food insecure; they weren’t sure where that next meal is coming from. Now it’s over 20% and higher than that in some areas, especially here in Southwest.”
Northam said he wants to “encourage everybody” to be part of the solution.
“We need to make sure that nobody goes without a meal. That’s something we often take for granted, but when there’s this high a degree of food insecurity, we all need to be part of that team and really reach out and help individuals,” the governor said.
Hunger remains a national problem. More than 35 million people in the U.S. struggled with hunger in 2019, according to the USDA's latest Household Food Insecurity in the U.S. report. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than 50 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020, including a potential 17 million children, according to Feeding America.
Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia, said the organization appreciates the awareness the governor’s visit generates.
“It means a lot,” Irvine said. “Our workers have been working nonstop during this pandemic so for him to take the time to come down here — and he’s just released the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger which talks about strategies and objectives to reduce food insecurity for children, for seniors, for expectant mothers and families in general.”
The roadmap program was unveiled in late October. Prior to the pandemic, about 850,000 Virginians were food insecure, including 250,000 children. Due to COVID-19 another 445,000 Virginians are facing food insecurity, according to the governor’s office.
The Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger includes goals and strategies to expand child nutrition programs, increase participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] and Women, Infants and Children [WIC] programs, increase nutrition support for seniors, grow access to local food for schools and families, improve connections between food access programs and the health care sector, encourage food and agriculture investments in marginalized communities, increase public awareness of hunger in Virginia and support community organizing to combat food insecurity and hunger.
Demand for local food support has “grown significantly” in the wake of the pandemic, Irvine said, adding they are distributing “20% to 30%” more food.
