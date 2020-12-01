Watch Now: Gov. Ralph Northam joins local food bank volunteers

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined a dozen other volunteers Monday to pack food for distribution across the region.

Northam, members of his traveling party and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, spent some time filling bags with potatoes, carrots and apples at the Feeding Southwest Virginia food bank in Abingdon. The first lady and other members of the administration volunteered at food banks statewide.

“We’re trying to remind folks about the food insecurity that so many are experiencing,” Northam said. “Prior to COVID-19, about 9% of the population was food insecure; they weren’t sure where that next meal is coming from. Now it’s over 20% and higher than that in some areas, especially here in Southwest.”

Northam said he wants to “encourage everybody” to be part of the solution.

“We need to make sure that nobody goes without a meal. That’s something we often take for granted, but when there’s this high a degree of food insecurity, we all need to be part of that team and really reach out and help individuals,” the governor said.