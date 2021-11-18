 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Going Home - Officer Chandler escorted to final resting place
WATCH NOW: Going Home - Officer Chandler escorted to final resting place

  • Updated
Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler Funeral Procession

Members of the Big Stone Gap community lined the streets in a cold rain Thursday morning to honor fallen Police Officer Michael Chandler.

After being eulogized by top state and local officials in a funeral service Wednesday evening, Chandler was carried to his final resting place in Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap.

The procession featured fire units and law enforcement officials. In addition to being a police officer, Chandler also served as a volunteer fireman for the area.

Chandler was found by a Wise County sheriff’s deputy after he was reportedly shot while performing a welfare check on Orr Street. Chandler died later that day at Johnson City Medical Center.

