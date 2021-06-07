Watch Now: Glade Spring woman remembers, honors family with ‘she shed’

She wrote about the adventure in a memoir entitled “A Gift and a Death,” which is displayed in a frame in the shed.

“I love this picture of my parents, taken on my father’s family farm in Meadowview before his illness,” she said, pointing to one of numerous photos in the structure.

“This barn was torn down in 2017 and our daughter, Mollie Ailey, was able to get some of the barn wood, have a frame made from the wood, and put a copy of this photo in the frame. She gave it to me three years ago on my birthday.”

Building the shed was a family affair, she said.

The shell of the shed was purchased in Glade Spring with just four sides and a roof. Openings were cut and filled with old windows found at Surber & Son, a downtown hardware store owned by her husband who, along with a local carpenter, did most of the work on the interior. Son-in-law Bryan Ailey laid bamboo flooring gifted to the project by Kyle Sensabaugh, another son-in-law.

A porch for the shed was made from leftover wood purchased for a deck on the couple’s house years ago.

Many of the interior furnishings were found at local consignment shops.