WATCH NOW: Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe visits Highland View Elementary

As part of his campaign, McAuliffe has called for a $2 billion annual investment in education.

“Richmond always likes to do everything on the cheap. We can’t. COVID has shown the inequities that we have,” McAuliffe said. “It’s time to go big and I promise as governor we are going to fix these problems.”

Asked for specifics, the candidate said a prioritization system would have to be developed.

“Fifty percent of our schools are over 50 years old. I think you have to prioritize first on need, number of students and the oldest schools, you’ve got to deal with first,” he said. “We’ve got a $133 billion biennium budget here in the commonwealth. We’ll now have new revenue from gaming, from marijuana. Growing the economy is going to provide plenty of money.”

He called education spending an “investment” and noted the state is also in line to receive billions more in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan.