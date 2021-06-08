WATCH NOW: Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe visits Highland View Elementary

BRISTOL. Va. – With hours remaining before the Democratic gubernatorial primary, presumptive frontrunner Terry McAuliffe toured Highland View Elementary in Bristol, Virginia on Monday and repeated his calls for more funding for Virginia schools and teachers.
Principal Pam Davis Vaught showed McAuliffe the school’s aging heating, cooling and electrical infrastructure, in addition to cramped classroom spaces.
“We put additional burdens on this school and others. They’ve had to deal with leaks, rats, bats, all kinds of things many schools in our state do not have to deal with,” McAuliffe said. “They should have the same quality structure as every other school in the commonwealth. That will be my goal as governor – to make sure we are rebuilding our schools.”
During his visit, McAuliffe heard from city School Board members Tyrone Foster and Frank Goodpasture III, Mayor Bill Hartley and Councilman Neal Osborne regarding challenges facing smaller cities when it comes to funding for new school construction and other infrastructure needs.
McAuliffe said older facilities in poor condition present multiple challenges to bringing in high-speed internet that educators need.
“I want to bring connectivity. You have a hard time bringing that kind of technology into this school. But teachers should not have to go through what they have to go through,” he said.
As part of his campaign, McAuliffe has called for a $2 billion annual investment in education.
“Richmond always likes to do everything on the cheap. We can’t. COVID has shown the inequities that we have,” McAuliffe said. “It’s time to go big and I promise as governor we are going to fix these problems.”
Asked for specifics, the candidate said a prioritization system would have to be developed.
“Fifty percent of our schools are over 50 years old. I think you have to prioritize first on need, number of students and the oldest schools, you’ve got to deal with first,” he said. “We’ve got a $133 billion biennium budget here in the commonwealth. We’ll now have new revenue from gaming, from marijuana. Growing the economy is going to provide plenty of money.”
He called education spending an “investment” and noted the state is also in line to receive billions more in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan.
McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-2018, was favored by 49% of respondents to a Roanoke College poll released last week. His nearest challenger, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy of Petersburg, had 11% and Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, had 9%. Neither Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, D-Fairfax, nor Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, garnered more than 5% support. About 24% of respondents said they were undecided.
Previous polling showed similar results. The winner will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in November.
Asked for a prediction, McAuliffe said he just wants to “win by one vote.”
276-645-2532
Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC