WATCH NOW: Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia

Monday morning’s rain produced floodwaters across parts of Southwest Virginia.
“We have about 35 routes impacted by high water,” said Michelle Earl, communications manager of the Bristol District of the Virginia Department of Transportation.
That included Mendota Road in Washington County, Earl said.
“We’ve got floods. That’s for sure,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.
Rain began Friday and continued through the weekend, becoming heavy late Sunday into Monday and leading to some high waters in areas.
Many impacted roadways lie along the North Fork of the Holston River, Andis said.
“We have some county roads that are completely covered with water. And we have a lot of water that’s just running across the roadways, which is causing dangerous situations,” he added.
Flooded lanes included North Fork River Road, Appaloosa Road and Swinging Bridge Road, Andis said.
In Abingdon, Town Creek flooded along Main Street — a problematic area that is now under long-term study, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
“Main Street is back open,” Morani said early Monday afternoon. “It was closed for about three hours.”
Wise County
Across Wise County, flooding began after midnight, said Jessica Swinner, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Because of the rain, the town of Pound issued a boiled-water notice, Swinney said.
Floodwaters stopped up drain pipes and forced one resident of a mobile home to flee due to water surrounding — but not getting into — the home, Swinney said.
The stopped-up drain pipes were “not big enough for the amount of water we had,” Swinney said.
“It’s kind of been a busy night,” Swinney said. “At 12:30 in the morning, there was a heavy downpour that came through Big Stone.”
Flooded roadways across Wise County included Toms Creek in Coeburn.
“That’s a frequently flooded roadway,” Swinney said.
Buchanan County
Flood gates were closed on Slate Creek near its confluence with the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Buchanan County at Grundy, Bart Chambers, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Monday afternoon.
Yet rivers in the county started going down around 5 a.m. Monday, Chambers said.
He said he drove across the county Monday morning to personally inspect roadways.
“This morning, I was pleasantly surprised,” said Chambers. “We didn’t have any structural damage and minimal amount of mudslides.”
As of Monday afternoon, Earl reported no closed roadways in Buchanan County, but she did say flaggers were on state Route 83 at Big Rock due to some flooding on the road.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis