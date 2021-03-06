WATCH NOW: Fed up by stench, Bristol citizens are tracking it

Those results might not mean much, though: Eads also said that the air sampling device used to take the samples was designed to measure hazardous chemicals in confined spaces, not air quality outdoors. He said the city has been working with an expert to find the best device for outdoor air monitoring.

The data also revealed five days when the stench was particularly pervasive. With 35 entries each, Jan. 19 and Feb. 11 tied for the day with the most smell reports from Bristol-area residents. The smell also got around town quite a bit on Jan. 29, Feb. 4 and Feb. 6: Each of those days had more than 20 Smell My City submissions for the area.

But Jan. 29, a Friday, seems to have been the most intensely smelly day of late, at least by the app’s entries. In addition to capturing the time, location, details and symptoms associated with the stench, the Smell My City app also asks users to rank its rankness on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 the worst — “About as bad as it gets!” in the app’s key. Jan. 29 collected 16 level-5 entries, more than any other day in the past two months.

Eads, who also uses the community Facebook group to share updates about the city’s response to the smell, said in a Wednesday post that the landfill improvements are “still on schedule to have everything completed the week of March 8.”