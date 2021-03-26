WATCH NOW: Evelyn’s Law passed by Tennessee House, heads to governor's desk

After passing unanimously in the Tennessee House of Representatives Thursday, “Evelyn Boswell’s Law” is heading to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s desk without a single “no” vote.
The bill had the same outcome in the Senate on Monday.
“That doesn’t happen a lot,” state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, said Thursday afternoon of the undivided support. “I’m just tickled that my fellow General Assembly members understood the importance of how this could make a difference in our communities across the state.”
Crawford submitted House Bill 384, as the bill is officially titled, on Jan. 22, while Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, introduced the Senate version several days later.
The bill’s namesake, Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, was found dead on her family’s property in March 2020 after a massive search. Her grandfather reported her disappearance the previous month, but by that time, she had already been missing for two months.
That reporting lag was a key issue that emerged from conversations Crawford and other state representatives had with Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials about the case, Crawford said.
“That’s where the idea originally [came from],” Crawford said of the bill. “… there was nothing in the statutes that addressed [a time requirement for reporting missing children].”
Evelyn’s Law would require parents to report missing minors (defined in the bill as children 12 years old and younger) within 24 hours of finding out or suspecting that they’re missing, according to the summary of the legislation.
A parent who fails to notify a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within that window could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.
The bill also stipulates that anyone who falsely reports a parent for failing to meet those new requirements could be charged with false reports.
Crawford said the bill won’t “cost the state any money to implement,” and added that he’s heard nothing but support for the measure from voters as well as law enforcement officials such as Cassidy.
“Evelyn’s Law is important legislation that would give law enforcement the tools necessary in holding parents or guardians accountable for their inaction,” Cassidy said in a Thursday statement. “I appreciate the continued work in strengthening state laws so we can hold those with no regard for the well-being or safety of their children accountable for their reckless behavior.”
Crawford said he’s asked Gov. Bill Lee to come to the area to sign the bill as a show of support for the local community. While he isn’t sure that will be possible, he said he’s spoken with the governor about Evelyn’s Law and doesn’t think there’s any reason Lee won’t sign it.
“…I’m very excited … to see this get over the finish line,” Crawford said. “I hope this makes a difference in somebody else’s life, that they don’t have to go through the tragedy that we did here in Sullivan County.”
