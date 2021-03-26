WATCH NOW: Evelyn’s Law passed by Tennessee House, heads to governor's desk

Evelyn’s Law would require parents to report missing minors (defined in the bill as children 12 years old and younger) within 24 hours of finding out or suspecting that they’re missing, according to the summary of the legislation.

A parent who fails to notify a law enforcement agency or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within that window could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor.

The bill also stipulates that anyone who falsely reports a parent for failing to meet those new requirements could be charged with false reports.

Crawford said the bill won’t “cost the state any money to implement,” and added that he’s heard nothing but support for the measure from voters as well as law enforcement officials such as Cassidy.

“Evelyn’s Law is important legislation that would give law enforcement the tools necessary in holding parents or guardians accountable for their inaction,” Cassidy said in a Thursday statement. “I appreciate the continued work in strengthening state laws so we can hold those with no regard for the well-being or safety of their children accountable for their reckless behavior.”