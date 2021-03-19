WATCH NOW: Engineer says West Ridge driveway construction could stretch past August opening

“To have it built by [that] time, oh, gosh … I think that would be very tough, to be honest with you,” Coleman said. “By the time you go through the design and go through the permitting, then go through the procurement of the contractor, and for them to mobilize and construct it, I don’t know that [finishing by then is] going to be necessarily feasible.”

The designs alone could take two to three months to complete, he said, but he added that it’s possible they could be ready before that.

West emphasized that the widening to the school’s Lynn Road entrance “needs to be done by the time school starts.”

With those realities, the group decided to move forward with two separate designs and bidding processes — one for the creation of the driveway to Henry Harr Road, one for the widening of the main entrance to West Ridge from Lynn Road — to prevent the former from slowing down the latter.

“That’s the number one priority,” Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said of the Lynn Road work.

If the school opens without everything complete, he said, the school system will simply have to make do until the work is done.

“It is what it is,” he said.