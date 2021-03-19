WATCH NOW: Engineer says West Ridge driveway construction could stretch past August opening

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County officials decided to split access road improvements and the construction of a new driveway to West Ridge High School into separate projects Thursday, after the engineer hired to design both expressed doubts that both could be finished in time for the Blountville school’s August opening.
Eugene Coleman, senior project manager at consulting firm A. Morton Thomas and Associates, met with Sullivan County’s purchasing agent and other government and school officials to share some initial concepts for the design of a new driveway connecting the school to Henry Harr Road and the widening of the Lynn Road entrance to the school.
Around a table in the County Commission Room, the group pored over a handful of land survey maps as they talked about road curvature, shoulders, dirt, parking space and a host of other technical details in relation to the needs of bus drivers, staff and students.
The group decided that Coleman’s final designs should include specifications about lighting around certain parts of the roads, as well as an access gate and turnaround area on the new driveway.
But when Cain Rash West architect Dineen West, the new high school’s lead architect, asked Coleman how quickly the whole thing could be done, he said he doubted it could all happen by the school’s August opening.
“To have it built by [that] time, oh, gosh … I think that would be very tough, to be honest with you,” Coleman said. “By the time you go through the design and go through the permitting, then go through the procurement of the contractor, and for them to mobilize and construct it, I don’t know that [finishing by then is] going to be necessarily feasible.”
The designs alone could take two to three months to complete, he said, but he added that it’s possible they could be ready before that.
West emphasized that the widening to the school’s Lynn Road entrance “needs to be done by the time school starts.”
With those realities, the group decided to move forward with two separate designs and bidding processes — one for the creation of the driveway to Henry Harr Road, one for the widening of the main entrance to West Ridge from Lynn Road — to prevent the former from slowing down the latter.
“That’s the number one priority,” Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones said of the Lynn Road work.
If the school opens without everything complete, he said, the school system will simply have to make do until the work is done.
“It is what it is,” he said.
County Commissioner Dwight King, who represents Piney Flats, shared one other next step after the meeting: Kristinia Davis, the county’s purchasing agent, is going to set up a conversation with transportation officials from Kingsport and Sullivan County about adding a possible turn lane into the school from Lynn Road. King said the piece of land where it would be added falls within Kingsport’s boundaries.
The commissioner added that despite hearing about the possibility of the work not being finished by the start of the school year, he thought the meeting was “productive.”
“I feel like this [design] is probably what should have been done a long time ago,” he said. “I think this is the best outcome we could have on all the proposals.”
