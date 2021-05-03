Watch Now: Emory woman creates YouTube channel to highlight region’s natural beauty

Martin knew that the video format was the best way for her to convey her messages.

“YouTube has grown so fast, especially during the pandemic. Millions of videos are uploaded to YouTube each day. That’s 500 hours of videos uploaded every minute, worldwide, according to a reputable website,” she said.

The process of creating videos has always fascinated the teacher, who spent half of her 32-year-career as an instructional technology resource teacher, introducing co-workers to ways to integrate technology into the classrooms.

She’s always loved electronics. As a youngster, she enjoyed recording stories on a cassette recorder and even learned how to edit by splicing cassette and VHS tapes when she was older.

“This project has served as one of several creative outlets for me in my retirement, but I also want this to be beneficial to the community,” said Martin. She is using mass communications skills she learned at E&H to help the project take shape. Martin graduated from the college in 1986 with a double major in education and mass communications and later earned a master’s degree in instructional technology from Virginia Tech.