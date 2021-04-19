Watch Now: E&H student to graduate with four degrees in four years

EMORY, Va. — The mother calls her daughter an overachiever. Isabella Katherine McCall simply labels herself as someone who enjoys a challenge.
Whatever the reason, the 21-year-old college student is setting records at Emory & Henry College, where she prepares to graduate this spring.
The student is quite possibly the first person to graduate from the liberal arts college with four bachelor degrees during only a four-year span, earning Bachelor of Arts degrees in religion, sociology, geography and history.
When McCall walks across the stage during commencement exercises May 8, she will be handed four diplomas, each representing an academic discipline she earned.
“I constantly want to learn,” said the student who is a member of the college’s honors program with a 3.92 grade point average.
“I take classes sometimes just for the fun of it, which makes no sense to some of my friends at school. They say I’m insane or a complete nerd, which doesn’t bother me. I’ve always been education oriented.”
The Meadowview student said she enrolled at E&H in 2017 confident that she wanted a religion degree. But, as soon as she took a geography course, she became fascinated with the subject and changed her major.
“That’s basically what happened with all of my majors. I’d fall in love with them until finding another program I liked,” said McCall.
“When I was a first-year student, I knew I wanted to major in religion and then I took one human geography course with Dr. Ed Davis and realized I wanted to double major in geography, as well.”
As time went on, she was introduced to sociology and history curriculums and fell in love with them, too.
So, she set her mind to earning degrees in all four.
McCall was able to swing the ambitious plan by using the 44 credits she earned as a dual enrollment student while attending Holston High School. The dual enrollment credits allowed her to graduate a year early from high school and get a jump start on her college journey.
“Emory & Henry is the only college I applied to. It just feels like home. I knew it was a place I could grow,” she said.
By taking summer courses, she was able to squeeze in the additional requirements for the disciplines, which allowed her to declare all four majors in 2019.
“In my 30 years at Emory & Henry, I don’t think I have ever heard of such an accomplishment,” said Davis, who is professor and chairman of the department of geography and environmental studies at Emory & Henry.
“It required lots of summer school, and lots of hard work. Isabella is so full of curiosity. She is interested in hundreds of topics, it seems. This led her to end up being a quadruple major. She is a very unique person — a small-town person with a very global education.”
Davis said his former student is one of the biggest readers he’s known.
“She reads many books each year — and seems able to absorb all that she reads. It’s no surprise that these traits led her to geography because that’s where you can learn about places far from home.”
Following graduation from E&H, McCall will pursue a master’s degree in social work at East Tennessee State University this fall, where she’ll also earn a certificate in clinical substance abuse counseling. She plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps and open a private practice in social work.
In 10 years, she’d like to see herself living in Anchorage, Alaska — a place she admires for its natural beauty — where she will relocate her practice and work toward a doctorate degree.
“I think I’d enjoy working and living in Alaska, where there is large population of indigenous people,” she said.
A zealous nature
McCall’s zealous nature was evident even while attending Washington County schools as a youth.
In elementary school, she loved reading so much that she set a record for reading three million words in one school year.
In middle school, she was the student who always jumped at earning extra credit.
In high school, she excelled at SOL tests and found pleasure in helping students who struggled academically.
Karilyn Shipman, who calls her daughter “Isy”, can vouch for her daughter’s stellar talents and warm manner.
“As a single mom, I have been so grateful that Isy has always loved school and looked forward to going. Since Isy was very young, she’s been a loving, giving girl. When she was 2, her preschool teacher, Miss Evy, told me that Isy is the kindest child she has ever known in her 55 years of teaching,” said the mother.
Serving others
Along with her studies, McCall has served as a senator and vice president of the Student Government Association while at E&H.
“I learned the ability to speak up and voice my opinion while serving. It was a personal triumph for me,” McCall said.
She’s also served as president of the college’s chapter of Gamma Theta Upsilon; president of her sorority Zeta Phi; co-founder of a sociology club on campus; a member of Phi Eta Sigma, an organization for students with the highest grade point average during their first year at the college; and a member of Gamma Sigma Alpha, a national Greek honor society for students with high grade-point averages.
The student attends worship services at the Emory United Methodist Church on campus, where she sings in the church choir and serves as choir librarian — one of several of her work study jobs.
If that isn’t enough, the commuter student still has time to help around the house and care for the family’s seven adopted dogs, each bearing whimsical names and personalities.
She also makes time to invite her college friends over for fellowship and food.
“I grew up with an exceptionally kind-hearted mother who has taught me to care for and help others,” said McCall. “That just happens to be one of my career goals, too.”
