Watch Now: E&H student to graduate with four degrees in four years

“When I was a first-year student, I knew I wanted to major in religion and then I took one human geography course with Dr. Ed Davis and realized I wanted to double major in geography, as well.”

As time went on, she was introduced to sociology and history curriculums and fell in love with them, too.

So, she set her mind to earning degrees in all four.

McCall was able to swing the ambitious plan by using the 44 credits she earned as a dual enrollment student while attending Holston High School. The dual enrollment credits allowed her to graduate a year early from high school and get a jump start on her college journey.

“Emory & Henry is the only college I applied to. It just feels like home. I knew it was a place I could grow,” she said.

By taking summer courses, she was able to squeeze in the additional requirements for the disciplines, which allowed her to declare all four majors in 2019.

“In my 30 years at Emory & Henry, I don’t think I have ever heard of such an accomplishment,” said Davis, who is professor and chairman of the department of geography and environmental studies at Emory & Henry.