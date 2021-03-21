WATCH NOW: Dirt race puts BMS back in the national spotlight

BMS officials were actually able to use some of the same dirt from the 2000-01 events at BMS as the base layer for the new track surface.

“We stored that dirt off Highway 394 on one of our pieces of property,” Swift said. “We’re dealing with nice, good red dirt that we have in Northeast Tennessee.”

The surface dirt for the BMS event will come from a different source.

Before the first drivers hit the track, there was a daily parade of nearly 150 dump trucks bound for the high banks of BMS.

Baker has attended several of the recent tests and grassroots races at BMS.

“Getting to do this again has been a whole lot of fun,” Baker said. “We have a whole lot more technology than what we used to have. I’ve got one of the best teams in the country, and I’m fortunate to work with these guys. We’ll have this place perfect before it’s all said and done.”

The salute to dirt at BMS will continue next month. On April 8-10, the track will feature some of the nation’s elite late model drivers in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, while a star-studded field of Sprint car drivers is expected for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown on April 22-24.