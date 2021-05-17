Watch Now: Damascus woman shares decorating projects on YouTube and Instagram

DAMASCUS, Va. — When stay-at-home mom Leah Orr began renovating her turn-of-the century farmhouse, she invited thousands of people to take the journey with her.
Leah has turned her passion for decorating into an Instagram page and a YouTube channel, where she shares with viewers her family’s ongoing progress with a fixer-upper in the country.
The Damascus decorator named her online business Grace Lee Cottage, taken from the middle names of her two young children.
Leah and her husband, Roby Orr, who were high school sweethearts, purchased their farmhouse and surrounding acreage in 2014 while looking for a larger space to raise beef cattle, hay and straw. It’s also home to a bottle-fed lamb named Rosie, a horse, chickens, two dogs and a cat.
With more than 2,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 4,000 Instagram followers, the wife and mother of two gives her viewers a glimpse of home life from a picturesque rural setting in Washington County.
She offers online budget-friendly decorating ideas, cleaning tips and do-it-yourself projects, many inspired by watching other online videos and experimenting with her own ideas. Her videos range from how to clean a kitchen to how to make healthy foaming soap or how to clean a microwave naturally with lemon.
The decorator uses what she has on hand to do a fixer upper project, often doing much of the work herself except when she has to recruit her husband and her grandfather, Wade “Pappy” Bare, who is known for his mechanical wisdom.
According to her, you can completely redo a space by simply repurposing items you already own.
“I want to be relatable. I don’t always choose the most expensive finishes, and I love to shop at thrift stores. I want to motivate and encourage other women to care for their homes, no matter their budget,” said the content creator, who is active on the online sites, posting new information each week.
Grace Lee Cottage
Grace Lee Cottage actually began as a small blog nearly 10 years ago as a way for her to document the journey of fixing up their first house, a small cottage-style house in Glade Spring.
The couple’s first home offered the wife a blank slate for practicing simple solutions that can have a big impact on rooms.
“When we bought the home where we currently reside, I got to start the process all over again — this time with an old farmhouse in need of major love. This time around, I decided to share our renovation journey on Instagram and Facebook.”
“What began as a way for me to share updates on our farmhouse renovations expanded into me sharing my love of all things home. It’s a way to encourage fellow homemakers on their own journeys,” she said.
Documenting the renovations has unexpectedly turned into a fun way to meet people and provide extra income for the family. Leah has connected with a viewer as far away as Africa.
“Where ever you are in the world, homemaking is of value and it matters,” she said.
After meeting the required milestones with the online platform YouTube, Leah took the opportunity to apply for monetization, a process that allows the creator to gain small earnings for watch time of advertisements attached to her videos.
“My YouTube channel could probably grow faster if I followed more modern trends, but for me, I want to stay true to who I am. It’s more about sharing what I love,” she said.
She also has an Amazon Storefront under the same name as Grace Lee Cottage that allows customers to select items for their homes similar to what she would choose for her home. She earns commission on items that are purchased by her Storefront customers.
Budget-friendly ideas
Her creative mindset helps her solve many decorating quandaries.
Upon purchase, one of the bathrooms in the vintage farmhouse came with a green sink. Instead of purchasing a new one, she covered it with a concrete overlay, a process she learned online, for a whole new appearance.
“After seven years, we’re still enjoying it.”
She likes sharing budget-friendly ideas that anyone can do, such as the ones she used when renovating the kitchen.
“When we bought the farm, there were a lot of expenses getting our farm up and running. It needed all new fencing and a water system. All of the house projects got put on the back burner.
“I didn’t have the budget for a full kitchen renovation at that time, so I painted everything from the cabinets to the walls,” she said.
The decorator had her eye set on a marble countertop, but it was out of reach for their budget. Instead, she learned how to paint the countertops, giving them an appearance of marble.
“Since then, our kitchen has been fully renovated, and new counters installed, but our painted countertops are still one of my favorite do-it-yourself projects to date.”
But, not all projects come out as planned. “I’ve learned lessons the hard way,” she said with laughter. “That’s part of the fun of sharing videos with other people. I get to make the mistakes and then share with others what not to do.”
Keeping it authentic
The couple is tackling the farmhouse renovations little by little.
“We’ve been here for seven years, and we’re still working on the house,” she said.
The house had an addition made in the 1960s, but nothing had been changed since then.
“We’ve been chiseling away one project at a time.”
The four bedroom house has two one-half baths, and an open kitchen and living area space. The recent installation of a silver metal roof and front porch help complete the rural homestead.
“My goal is to keep it authentic and take it back to when it was built. I want to restore it, but make it our own along the way.
“My passion is homemaking,” she said. “I love fixing up our home and caring for my family. I hope my channel will bring happiness and encouragement to all who visit.”
She compares her home atmosphere as the same simple and inviting environment her mother created when she was a child.
“While growing up, my mother made our home feel cozy and calm.
“It was very simple — never about being for show or trying to be faddish. She made it fit our family’s needs. I knew when I had a family, I wanted to do the same.”
Leah said her online videos also help encourage a positive attitude toward keeping a house.
“Homemaking is so much more than what the house looks like. It’s about creating a sense of calm and peace in your home environment — creating rooms that are beautiful but also functional.
“I like to think I set the tone for how people feel when they enter our home.”
