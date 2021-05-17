Watch Now: Damascus woman shares decorating projects on YouTube and Instagram

“When we bought the farm, there were a lot of expenses getting our farm up and running. It needed all new fencing and a water system. All of the house projects got put on the back burner.

“I didn’t have the budget for a full kitchen renovation at that time, so I painted everything from the cabinets to the walls,” she said.

The decorator had her eye set on a marble countertop, but it was out of reach for their budget. Instead, she learned how to paint the countertops, giving them an appearance of marble.

“Since then, our kitchen has been fully renovated, and new counters installed, but our painted countertops are still one of my favorite do-it-yourself projects to date.”

But, not all projects come out as planned. “I’ve learned lessons the hard way,” she said with laughter. “That’s part of the fun of sharing videos with other people. I get to make the mistakes and then share with others what not to do.”

Keeping it authentic

The couple is tackling the farmhouse renovations little by little.

“We’ve been here for seven years, and we’re still working on the house,” she said.