Watch Now: Damascus, Va., woman reflects on her life as inventive ceramic artist

Fulfilling a dream

By 1961, Lamb finally returned to the United States. On a visit to Boston, she met Albert Mock, who helped her fulfill her dream of starting her own handcrafted stoneware company in Laurel Bloomery. She created patterns named after her love of the region, such as Roan Mountain, Blue Ridge and Whitetop.

As many as 75 employees worked at the factory during its heyday, she said.

“Many of them are no longer living,” she said.

A deep recession in the early 1980s in the country hurt the business, forcing Iron Mountain to close in the early 1990s.

“I feel so fortunate that I got to spend my life doing what I love to do. Not many people can say that. I used to get up in the morning and I couldn’t wait to get to work to run a new experiment with clay or with a glaze. It was a wonderful surprise when the pieces came out of the kiln. It felt just like Christmas.”

Lamb said she feels a connection to the people who still collect and use her dishes.

“So many of them write and call me even after all these years. It’s a wonderful connection. So this book is my connection to them,” she said.

A book signing will be scheduled later.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.