Watch Now: COVID variant likely driving current case surge, Ballad officials say

“We’re trying to share what we can confidently say at this point. We can say wastewater supports the spread in the region is significant, and the UK B.11.7 variant is present and likely driving that,” he said. “The B.1.1.7 strain is more virulent and spreads more easily. However, the B.1.1.7 strain is well covered by our vaccines.”

About half of recent cases are being blamed on the variant, Runnels said.

Asked by a reporter, Ballad officials said they can’t yet specify which wastewater systems were tested and where the variant was detected.

“We are in the process of getting results back. We don’t have full results back but, hopefully, next week we can provide a full assessment of exactly where we are,” said Dr. David Reagan, a special advisor to Ballad and the former chief medical officer of the Tennessee Department of Health.

Wastewater testing has proven to be a reliable indicator of the disease and the Biobot firm has performed similar testing all over the U.S.